Pgdishsatellite
Outdoor Audio / Visual in Midrand
    Dstv installers Pretoria east , Pgdishsatellite
    We do dstv installations around Gauteng call us now 0817592031. Tv wall mounting. Signal problem. Extra view set up. Communal set up.

    Services
    • Dstv installers
    • Dstv installation midrand
    • Dstv installers around me
    Service areas
    Midrand
    Company awards
    Dstv installers midrand. Ovhd installation. Tv wall mounting. Explora installation. Extra view set up
    Address
    332 fantel street kaalfontein Midrand
    1632 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-817592031 fanwllsats.co.za
