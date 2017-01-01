Your browser is out-of-date.

Creative Designs Ironworks (Pty) Ltd
Fencing & Gates in Kommetjie
    Bespoke metalwork for residential and large construction projects. We deliver hand-crafted gates, fences, balustrades, burglar bars, as well as patios, screens, and more in steel, wood, and stainless steel. Our quotes are accurate and all projects pass building inspections.

    Services
    Fence, gate, and balustrades
    Service areas
    Western Cape and Kommetjie
    Address
    30A Fish Eagle park
    7975 Kommetjie
    South Africa
    +27-792230350 www.creativedesi.co.za
    Delivering Quality With Integrity

