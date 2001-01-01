Legal disclosure

Deckmasters of South Florida has been building luxury decks since 2001. We specialize in commercial, condo, restaurant and hotel projects and select residential projects. You should expect exceptional quality and customer service from anyone you hire. However most deck contractors in Fort Lauderdale and Miami lack the financial strength and insurance coverage needed to work for the largest builders in the state. Our residential division impresses on the local level and our commercial deck division is often working on projects that last 6 months. Simply put, we can facilitate projects of any size with confidence. We do not advertise and only pursue projects by referral and inquiries from our website. Deckmasters of South Florida is privately owned and comes highly recommended by Florida's largest builders and developers. We proudly serve all of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade. View our project gallery.