Deckmasters of South Florida
Decks, Patios & Outdoor Enclosures in Coconut Creek
    57 Ocean Miami Beach, Deckmasters of South Florida
    +5
    57 Ocean Miami Beach
    Ritz-Carlton Residences Sales Center, Deckmasters of South Florida
    +6
    Ritz-Carlton Residences Sales Center
    Composite Decking, Deckmasters of South Florida
    +7
    Composite Decking

    Deck builders in Boca Raton, Fort Lauderdale and Miami, create masterpieces for your outdoor living space. Decks, docks, boardwalks, cabanas, benches, pergolas, privacy walls, cable railing, and outdoor kitchens in Fort Lauderdale, Miami, and Boca Raton. Deckmasters of South Florida has been making properties and projects in Florida beautiful since 2001. Properly licensed and insured, we can handle any size job utilizing our extensive construction and design experience. Specializing in Ipe deck installation and composite deck installation. Perfection and attention to detail fuels our passion to create your outdoor spaces with our expert deck builder craftsmanship.  We specialize in high-end hotel, condo, restaurant, sales centers, and beach properties while also constructing  projects for select residential properties. We service all of Palm Beach County, Broward County, and Miami-Dade County.  Find out why homeowners prefer us, and the largest luxury builders call us first by calling 954-242-2681

    Services
    Deck Building, Deck Installation, and Pergola Builder
    Service areas
    Boca Raton, Miami, and Fort Lauderdale
    Address
    3450 NW 67th Ct
    33073 Coconut Creek
    United States
    +1-9542422681 www.deckmastersofsouthflorida.com
     Deckmasters of South Florida has been building luxury decks since 2001. We specialize in commercial, condo, restaurant and hotel projects and select residential projects. You should expect exceptional quality and customer service from anyone you hire. However most deck contractors in Fort Lauderdale and Miami lack the financial strength and insurance coverage needed to work for the largest builders in the state. Our residential division impresses on the local level and our commercial deck division is often working on projects that last 6 months. Simply put, we can facilitate projects of any size with confidence. We do not advertise and only pursue projects by referral and inquiries from our website. Deckmasters of South Florida is privately owned and comes highly recommended by Florida's largest builders and developers. We proudly serve all of Palm Beach, Broward, and Miami-Dade. View our project gallery.

