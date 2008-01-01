Your browser is out-of-date.

Hitech Digital Solutions LLP
    • Hitech Digital Solutions LLP is a multidisciplinary outsourcing & consulting service provider with global presence across more than 50 countries. We are an ISO 9001:2008 certified, privately owned company established in 1992 with 1100+ professionals on board. Recognized by Dun & Bradstreet as a Top BPO Company for four consecutive years in a row; "SE 1A Highest Performance Capability & High Financial Strength" rating from CRISIL (a S&P company) for 3rd consecutive years is also to our credit.
    Services
    BIM Services
    Service areas
    New York
    Address
    1460 Broadway
    10036 New York
    United States
    +1-4083388047 www.hitechdigital.com
