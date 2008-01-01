Hitech Digital Solutions LLP is a multidisciplinary outsourcing & consulting service provider with global presence across more than 50 countries. We are an ISO 9001:2008 certified, privately owned company established in 1992 with 1100+ professionals on board. Recognized by Dun & Bradstreet as a Top BPO Company for four consecutive years in a row; "SE 1A Highest Performance Capability & High Financial Strength" rating from CRISIL (a S&P company) for 3rd consecutive years is also to our credit.
- Services
- BIM Services
- Service areas
- New York
- Address
-
1460 Broadway
10036 New York
United States
+1-4083388047 www.hitechdigital.com