Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee
Plumbers in Faerie Glen , Pretoria 0043
Overview 3Projects (3) 1Offers (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
edit edit in admin Request review New project New Offer
Request review Edit profile

Services

  • Pretoria Plumbers
  • Pretoria east plumbers
  • centurion plumbers
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

25% discount on all homify customers
Availability: Within a week
Pretoria, South Africa
R450
Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Pretoria Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Classic style conservatory
    Pretoria Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee
    Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Prefabricated Home
    Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Electronics
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Electronics
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee, Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Pretoria East Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee Electronics
    +4
    Centurion Plumbers 0714866959 No Call Out Fee

    Pretoria Plumbers, Waterkloof Plumbers, Monument Park Plumbers, Groenkloof Plumbers, Brooklyn Plumbers, Hatfield Plumbers,

    We operate around the clock to deal with any plumbing issues you may have from leak detection through to complete system installs, one call to our expert Plumbers will have you sorted in no time. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Pretoria and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in  faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response.

    What makes Pretoria Plumbers different?

    What sets us apart from other Plumbers  is our focus on quality. This not only applies to our work but also to our people. All our Plumbers are trained to the highest standards and come fully registered to government standards and carry all the certifications that come with it for your added peace of mind.We are also one of the only Pretoria Plumbers to offer a true, 24 Hour Emergency Service no matter where you are in the region. Our prompt and efficient services and attention to detail is what keeps our loyal customers coming back time and time again not to mention our unbeatable rates! Choosing a Plumber Pretoria that you can trust just got a lot easier and with our price promise and quality guarantee we strongly believe that we are the best in the business. Quality Plumbing Services Pretoria

    From common issues through to complex installs we confidently tackle any job and fix even the toughest of problems. Offering the complete range of services on both domestic and commercial levels, we are the experts in all areas of plumbing in Pretoria.

    Pretoria Plumbers Services.

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing


    Service areas
    • Faerie
    • Faerie Glen
    • Faerie Glen , Pretoria 0043
    Company awards
    25 awards
    Address
    881 old farm road , Faerie Glen Pretoria
    0043 Faerie Glen , Pretoria 0043
    South Africa
    +27-714866959 centurionplumber76.wixsite.com/mysite-5/services
    Legal disclosure

    What makes Pretoria Plumbers different?

    What sets us apart from other Plumbers  is our focus on quality. This not only applies to our work but also to our people. All our Plumbers are trained to the highest standards and come fully registered to government standards and carry all the certifications that come with it for your added peace of mind.We are also one of the only Pretoria Plumbers to offer a true, 24 Hour Emergency Service no matter where you are in the region. Our prompt and efficient services and attention to detail is what keeps our loyal customers coming back time and time again not to mention our unbeatable rates! Choosing a Plumber Pretoria that you can trust just got a lot easier and with our price promise and quality guarantee we strongly believe that we are the best in the business. Quality Plumbing Services Pretoria

    From common issues through to complex installs we confidently tackle any job and fix even the toughest of problems. Offering the complete range of services on both domestic and commercial levels, we are the experts in all areas of plumbing in Pretoria.

    Pretoria Plumbers Services.

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing


    Reviews

    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Pretoria East Plumbers gave a professional plumbing service at my factory in Centurion
    1 day ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Good Pretoria East Plumbers
    1 day ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee) Pretoria East Electricians 0716260952 (No Call Out Fee)
    Pretoria East Plumbers provides fast efficient plumbing services throughout Pretoria
    1 day ago
    Project date: May 2022
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
      Add SEO element