Birthmark Group (pty) ltd
Solar Energy Contractors in Pretoria
    • Birthmark Group is a leading supplier and installers of alternative green energy in South Africa. We specialize in innovative solar systems and solutions for homes and businesses.

    Added to our technical expertise is a vision and goals that extend beyond any profit motive. Our long-term aim is to convert South Africa to energy systems that produce clean, free power and are easy to maintain. We’ve made it our business to protect the environment for generations to come. We believe in giving, empowering and delivering, and our Level 1 BEE status attests to our success at combining empowerment with excellence.


    Services
    Solar PV Systems, Solar Water Heating, and Solar Geyser
    Service areas
    • Gauteng
    • North West
    • Free State
    • Mpumalanga
    • Limpopo
    • Pretoria
    Company awards
    PV Green Card
    Address
    Centurion
    0175 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-728076705
    Legal disclosure

