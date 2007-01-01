Prolitus Technologies is a reputed name in the IT space with more than a decade of industry experience. Established in 2007, the company offers enterprise business solutions to Clients across different verticals. Over the years, the company has managed to stay ahead of the curve by investing in futuristic technologies such as AI, machine learning, Blockchain and IOT. Apart from this, the company also offers robust Oodo based ERP solutions that has helped businesses improve their processes and efficiency. With clear focus on sustainability and innovation, the company has achieved several milestones by creating synergies between multiple technologies and utilizing them in the best possible way. As an ISO 9001 & ISO/IEC 27001:2013 certified company, Prolitus strives to solve real business problems of their Clients through technologically advanced solutions. With delivery centers based out in India, USA, U.K & Dubai, the company has managed to achieve a long list of ‘successful’ and ‘satisfied’ clientele across different industries. Rated as one of the top Odoo partners, Prolitus is now listed on ERP’s official website as a silver partner in the UAE, as well as in USA. Besides being a certified Google partner company, Prolitus is also a premiere consulting partner of AWS (Amazon Web Services). These accreditations are testimony that we have what it requires to deliver high-end integrated solutions to our Clients.