Working together with highly trained teams, Baobab Industries offers only the highest quality skilled workmanship, fast, efficient customer service, and only the best quality products for both interior and exterior application in a range of industry sectors.
- Services
- Painting
- Damp Proofing
- Waterproofing
- General Repairs & Maintenance
- Diesel Generator Servicing
- Shade Solutions
- Service areas
- Johannesburg and Nelspruit
- Address
-
Jubilee Avenue
1401 Johannesburg
South Africa
+27-826940857 www.baobabind.co.za