Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Baobab Industries
Restoration & Renovation in Johannesburg
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Painting (Boundary Walls), Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Walls
    Painting (Boundary Walls), Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Walls
    Painting (Boundary Walls)
    Waterproofing, Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Flat roof
    Waterproofing, Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Flat roof
    Waterproofing, Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Flat roof
    +2
    Waterproofing
    Painting (Exterior), Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Single family home
    Painting (Exterior), Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Single family home
    Painting (Exterior), Baobab Industries Baobab Industries Single family home
    Painting (Exterior)

    Working together with highly trained teams, Baobab Industries offers only the highest quality skilled workmanship, fast, efficient customer service, and only the best quality products for both interior and exterior application in a range of industry sectors.


    Services
    • Painting
    • Damp Proofing
    • Waterproofing
    • General Repairs & Maintenance
    • Diesel Generator Servicing
    • Shade Solutions
    Service areas
    Johannesburg and Nelspruit
    Address
    Jubilee Avenue
    1401 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-826940857 www.baobabind.co.za
      Add SEO element