Born 11 years ago, the company has become an Industry Leader in the field of Renewable Energy by completing over 960 projects to date. With extensive technical cross-border experience in working with remote locations across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, we have successfully established ourselves as a trusted renewable energy EPC company. Our “why” is to create a better quality of life for all, by making renewable energy reliable, easy and accessible. Our Vision is To accelerate the adoption of Solar Energy in Africa by creating smart-grid communities, using innovative energy designs and solutions for both residential and commercial clients.