GreenSun Cape Town
Solar Energy Contractors in Cape Town
    • Born 11 years ago, the company has become an Industry Leader in the field of Renewable Energy by completing over 960 projects to date. With extensive technical cross-border experience in working with remote locations across Africa and the Indian Ocean Islands, we have successfully established ourselves as a trusted renewable energy EPC company. Our “why” is to create a better quality of life for all, by making renewable energy reliable, easy and accessible. Our Vision is To accelerate the adoption of Solar Energy in Africa by creating smart-grid communities, using innovative energy designs and solutions for both residential and commercial clients.

    Services
    • Solar Edge
    • Solar Hot Water
    • Residential Solar
    • Commercial Solar
    • Micro Grids
    Service areas
    Cape Town, Western Cape, and South Africa
    Address
    15 Range Rd, Blackheath
    7580 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-219050120 greensun.co.za
