An unwanted critical situation can arise all of a sudden. That's why we are here to facilitate you 24/7. Our electricians in East Rand reply under 2 hours and serve you over the course of the day. Even if the matter is minor instead of a huge defect, just give us a call and we will happily serve you.





Address: Workplace 21, 53 Van Wyk Louw Dr,

Parkrand,

Boksburg,

East Rand,

1401

Phone: 087 550 2868





What We Provide

We have the following electrical solutions for you:

Electrical Certifications

Generator supply and install

Indoor and outdoor lighting installation

Electrical circuits

Ceiling lights, air conditioner, and lighting installation

Installation and fixing of appliances stoves, pool pumps, Aircon's and more

Security lighting

Fire alarm replacement

Panel upgrades and changes

Electrical device management

Electrical distribution boards

Even if you don't find something in the above list, let us know. We're certain that we can aid you.









Electrical Repair Solutions

Our electricians can serve you anywhere in and around East Rand. Our electricians are proficient in dealing with small along with sophisticated electrical complications. After immediately evaluating the concern with the electrical system, our electricians promptly come up with the solution. Give us a ring for the quick solution of the issue.

Electrical Installations

It can be an appliance , new installation, or home remodelling. You can count on us for appropriate and dependable installation. Our team is committed for your ultimate contentment.

If not installed appropriately, electrical appliances can be dangerous. You should never try to install an electrical appliance yourself. Contact us for the fee estimation and our pros will complete the electrical installation for you.

Electrical COC In East Rand





Why is it mandatory to have the electrical COC?

If you have an electrical certificate of compliance, it means the electrical service at your home is safe.

You can't sell your residential property without having an electrical certificate of compliance. If you install a solar water heater, then an electrical COC is also needed.





Electrical Product Providers

Our electrical experts have the best-in-class products. A number of the brands we utilize include Bosch, Eurolux, and Crabtree. You will only find qualified electricians in our expert teams. The electrician you consider for your electrical services must be professional. If that is not the case, then it can create deadly situations. That's why we only have approved electricians. Our electricians are therefore certified with every requirement in the electrical market.





Why Should You Go Along With Us?

We are centered on providing you the best electrical pros in East Rand.

A low-cost electrician can put your life at risk.

FAQ

Q: When is the right time to get an electrical maintenance and repair?

A: You may have this question because you need one. There are other signs as well for example plugs that need repair, lights not functioning correctly, broken circuits, and more.

Q: Do you offer emergency services?

A: As a renowned electrician provider in East Rand, we make sure that we have your back even in the middle of the night.

Q: Do you offer electricians in locations surrounding East Rand.

A: You can call us if you need electricians in East Rand also its surrounding locations.

Q: I have a power malfunction in my residential property, what would you suggest?

A: In case of load shedding, a routine visit of the electrician will aid. Ensure that the power failure is not only limited to your property. If it is then you may have a concern and should call us for assistance.

Q: Are your electricians authorized?

A: We only deal with licensed electricians.

Q: Do you offer electrical COC's?

A: Yes as certified electricians we do. You can sell a property easily if you have an electrical COC along with you. And if you need to install a Solar Water Heating system, then it is also essential to have this certification. Want an electrical COC in East Rand? Contact us now!



