Expert Worx Plumbers
Plumbers in Cape Town
Reviews
Services

  • plumbing
  • handyman
    • Get your plumbing done around the house today with a free over the phone estimate. Why not get a free estimate and fix your plumbing issue in your house or office today? Services are offered in and around Cape Town, Green Point, Vredehoek, and Gardens. Plumbers offer services like general plumbing maintenance and plumbing repairs, burst pipe repair and pipe locating, geyser installations and replacements, and bathroom upgrades Cape Town.

    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    7441 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-813481730 expertworx.co.za/services/plumber-cape-town
