Inveo Interiors
Interior Architects in Pretoria
Projects

    Hospitality - Menlyn Maine Apartment
    +8
    Hospitality - Menlyn Maine Apartment
    Residential - Midstream Home Design
    +13
    Residential - Midstream Home Design

    We create unforgettable interiors, compelling brand communications and notable built environments. We combine high quality fabrics & materials, cost effective & reliable installers to create superior and unique workmanship.

    Services
    • Interior Architecture and Décor
    • Carpentry and Custom Furniture
    • Custom made Sculptures and Artwork
    • Luxury Branding
    Service areas
    • Anywhere in South Africa
    • we are located in Pretoria
    Address
    Route 21 Corporate Park, 121 Sovereign Drive, De Goedehoop Office Park, Office B104, Irene, Centurion
    0059 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-813597607 www.inveo.co.za
