COMPANY INTRODUCTION

INTRODUCTION

Beercon Coatings (Pty) Ltd is a proudly South African company based in Gauteng. Beercon Coatings has a very good understanding of our customers’ expectations and needs.

We have an experienced technical advisor which assists our customers with all their technical needs and requirements before taking on the work. It is very important to our customers to understand what the scope of work in tales and what finish they can expect when the work is complete.

With one of the owners being in the painting trade for the past 14 years Beercon Coatings realized that there is a shortage of quality workmanship within the paint industry, hence the beginning of Beercon Coatings (Pty) Ltd.

OUR SCOPE OF EXPERTISE

Beercon Coatings (Pty) Ltd offers a complete range of Painting applications, waterproofing and damp proofing services. Our services range from new home owners repainting their houses to painting of large complexes to commercial properties.

Professional Technical advice and reports are given to our potential customer aswell as quotations specifying the job at hand. Once the quotations are accepted, Beercon Coatings arrange a date and time to start with the project.

OUR VISION STATEMENT

Beercon Coatings (Pty) Ltd.’s vision is to become the first choice in painting, waterproofing and damp proofing in the country.

OUR MISSION STATEMENT

Our Mission is to be committed to helping our customers make the correct decision when it comes to a complete / partial refurbishment solution that will last.

PLEASE VISIT OUR WEBSITE FOR A MORE COMPREHENSIVE OUTLINE OF WHAT WE CAN DO OR SEND US AN EMAIL WITH YOUR REQUEST AND WE WILL GET BACK TO YOU AS SOON AS POSSIBLE.

WEB: http://beerconcoatings.website2.me/

EMAIL: beerconcoatings@gmail.com

CONTACT: 072 691 4778