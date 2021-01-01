



DStv installion fox satellites provides cheap installation services in Boksburg fox on a daily basis. We provide our DStv setup service at short notices. Our approved DStv installers are good at fixing and diagnosing DStv signal and extra view problems.

Our DStv specialists will also help you set up your extra view and repair your decoder. So, contact us and we will send a reliable call out team that will do a good job.

What to do when your DStv is not correctly working

We understand that losing your DStv signal can be frustrating. So, you may ask – “What causes your decoder to lose signal?” There is no single answer to this question. Heavy storms that move the satellite dish out of alignment cause signal loss. To rule out alignment issues, you have to turn your satellite dish left and right. If your dish is moving freely then it might be a sign that your satellite dish needs an alignment.lightning can also destroy LNBs. The LNB is the eye on the dish. A broken LNB allows water to seep inside. If you don’t solve the issue quickly, the water inside the LNB can short-circuit the decoder. In this case, you need to replace your LNB.

If you find out that your DStv does not have signal, try these checks first before calling us:

Verify that you are experiencing a DStv error

A lot of people confuse a “no signal” error that comes from selecting an incorrect TV source with DStv errors. All DStv errors codes start with the letter “E”. Here are a few examples:





E48-32 – the decoder is not getting DStv signal from the satellite dish.

E143 – there is no communication from the primary decoder to the secondary decoder.

Use the self-service portal to clear all other DStv errors by dialing *120*68584#. Make sure you use the sim card number that was used to register DStv.

Always connect your HDMI and AV cables correctly.

Installation Wizard

If you are having issues with the DStv installation wizard then visit my post on how to run the installation

Flashing lights on the decoder

If you see the decoder flashing red, green, and yellow lights then your power cable might be faulty. Find a spare charger for the decoder and use it to test for power.





If the decoder is refusing to switch on and it shows a red light then take it to Multichoice for repairs.





Checking for loose cable connections

Loose cable connections cause a lot of signal problems. Sometimes and kids and pets can pull cables. So, before you call us, make sure that you attach all cables correctly on the right ports. Connect the signal cable to the LNB in port on the decoder.





Sometimes f-type connectors cause signal problems if you do not attach them correctly.





Our DStv installers in Midrand are also very reliable. So, they arrive at your addition, our technicians are popular for performing fast DStv installations and repairs.





So, if you need a DStv installation Boksburg service that is professional then talk to our consultants.

Our range of DStv installation services in Boksburg

Troubleshooting DStv signal problems

DStv Extra view set up

Surround Sound setup

DStv take-down & DStv Reinstallations Boksburg

Satellite Dish Alignment & Replacements

Smart/Single/Twin LNB Replacement Boksburg

TV Mounting/ Plasma Television Wall Mounts/ Wall Mounted/ Wall Brackets Boksburg

Affordable DStv repairs in Boksburg

Our DStv installation prices in Boksburg are low. So, you pay less for all your DStv repairs. Our TV repair services are also durable. So, they will last fortnight a long time.

In fact, we do not include any hidden costs. So, what we quote you is what you pay for. Therefore, if you live in and you need a cheap DStv repair service then call us.

You can either call us or leave us a message. We promise to send you are reliable DStv technical guy who will do a nice job.





Accredited DStv installers in Boksburg

We have DStv accredited installers in Boksburg well trained to fix all your DStv problems. So, all our DStv setups are done in the correct way.





Hire our DStv approved installers in Boksburg so that you can get the best service. We keep stock of DStv installation accessories that we get from our suppliers.





As a matter of fact, we sell the stock at low prices. So, call us to make an appointment.





Fix DStv No Signal Problem

Since there are many DStv installers in Johannesburg, the task of finding a skilled DStv installer is tough. So, if you need a DStv installer who will mount your satellite dish then call us.





We have DStv tech guys in Boksburg who are good at replacing either faulty or rusted DStv dishes. In fact, we stock and supply galvanized DStv satellite dishes we sell at a cheap price





Our operation area

