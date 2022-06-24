Your browser is out-of-date.

DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG
Outdoor Audio / Visual in Boksburg
11Projects (11)
Reviews (4)
Projects

New project
    Qualified DStv Installion Bryanston
    Qualified DStv Installion Bryanston , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Eclectic style conservatory
    Qualified DStv Installion Bryanston , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Eclectic style conservatory
    +3
    Qualified DStv Installion Bryanston
    Qualified DStv Installion Bela Bela
    Qualified DStv Installion Bela Bela , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Wooden doors
    Qualified DStv Installion Bela Bela , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Wooden doors
    +2
    Qualified DStv Installion Bela Bela
    Qualified DStv Installion Springs
    Qualified DStv Installion Springs , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Yachts & jets
    Qualified DStv Installion Springs , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Yachts & jets
    +3
    Qualified DStv Installion Springs
    Qualified DStv installers Benoni
    Qualified DStv installers Benoni, DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Balcony
    Qualified DStv installers Benoni, DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Balcony
    +5
    Qualified DStv installers Benoni
    DStv Installion Pretoria East
    DStv Installion Pretoria East , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Balcony
    DStv Installion Pretoria East , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Balcony
    +6
    DStv Installion Pretoria East
    DStv Installion Rosebank
    DStv Installion Rosebank , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Balcony
    DStv Installion Rosebank , DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG Balcony
    +4
    DStv Installion Rosebank
    Show all 11 projects

    My WordPress Blog


     Phone Number27 65 747 7546

     Contact AddressGauteng

     Email Addressinfo@dstv-installation.co.za

    DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG



    Dstv Installation Boksburg  is the best place to get all your entertainment needs. We have a wide range of product to suit your budget


    . We offer free home visits and we provide same day service. Our friendly staff will help you choose the right product for your needs. We install all types of satellite dishes including Dstv HD Decoder installers in Boksburg, DStv Explora installion in Boksburg.

     We also do Dstv repairs


     and dstv maintenance


     on all types of satellite equipment


    . If you need a repair done, give us a call and we’ll send out our Dstv technicians to fix your dish.

    We offer free home visits where we will come to your house and show you how to use your new dish. You don’t have to pay anything until you’re happy with your purchase.

    If you want to buy a new satellite dish

     today, just give us a call and tell us what type of dish you would like and we’ll send someone out to your house to set it up.

    Our friendly

     staff will m

    ake sure you feel comfortable

     while they work on your dish. We will answer any questions you may have about your new dish.

    We have a wide range of different products to suit any budget and any taste. Whether you’re looking for a small dish for your bedroom or a big dish for your lounge room, we’ve got something for you.

    We only sell quality products. All of our products are tested before they go onto the shelves. We ensure that all of our products meet international standards.

    We are reliable co


    mpany who always deliver on time. We understand that sometimes things happen and you might not receive your order on time. That’s why we offer a 30 days warranty i


    n all of our products. If you find that your dish isn’t working after 30 days, we will replace it at no charge. 

     

     

     

    The price


     of installation


     varies depending on where you live, what type of equipment you need installed, and whether you want the installation done at home or outside.Prices range between R1000 and R3000

    It is always best to hire a professional to do the work. However, if you choose to do the installation yourself, you should wear protective clothing and use proper safety precautions.

    Yes, you can get your money back if you are not satisfied with the service provided. Contact the DIRB to find out more information.

    You need to make sure that they are accredited by the DStv Installers Multichoice.


     If they are not accredited DStv installers in Boksburg


     then they cannot offer any guarantees about their work. To check if they are accredited, look at the  DSTV logo 

    on their website.

    Make sure you ask questions about what they will be doing before they start. Ask them how long they have been installing DStv services, whether they use the latest equipment, and whether they can give you references.

    Yes, you can change your installer once your installation is complete. Just contact us and we will take care of everything for you.

    No, you don’t need to pay anything extra. We will cover the cost of changing your installer.

    Your installer will come to your home and carry out the installation.

    Your installer will arrive between 8am and 5pm, Monday to Friday.

    DSTV Installers in Boksburg

    The DStv Installer’s job is to connect your satellite dish to your TV set. If you have a DStv subscription, then you need to get a DStv installer who will do this for you. You should only use a professional DStv installer if you want to make sure that everything goes smoothly. There are many different types of DStv installations, depending on what type of connection you have.

    If you don’t have a DStv installation yet, then you might not know how to go about getting one. A good way to find out whether you need a DStv installation is to look at your television. If you see any channels that say ‘DStv’ or ‘DStv+’, then you probably need a DStv installer. You can also ask your friends or family members if they have a DStv connection. If you don’t have anyone who knows anything about DStv, then you can always try calling the DStv customer service number.

    There are three different types of connections that you can choose from when installing a DStv connection:

    – Standard Connection

    – High Definition (HD) Connection

    – Digital Video Recording (DVR) Connection

    A standard connection is the cheapest option, but you won’t be able to watch HD content. An HD connection costs slightly more than a standard connection, but you’ll be able to watch HD programming. A DVR connection is the best choice if you’re looking for something that lets you record live TV shows.

    site.an accredited DStv latest Multichoicetechnologie. also assist with the setup of 

    Netflix

    Amazon Prime

    Showmax

     and 

    OVHD

     


    twitter

    Their offer great services in Boksburg




    Services
    • Smart/signel/LNB Replacement
    • Signal correction
    • repairs
    • DStv communal installions
    • TV mounting relocations
    • Aerial installions
    • DStv dish installion
    • Projector installions
    • Boksburg sound system
    • Boksburg high definition
    • TV installion Boksburg
    • TV mounting bracket installion Boksburg
    • Tv points relocations Boksburg
    • Satellites dish installions Boksburg
    • Satellite dish repairs Boksburg
    • OpenView installions in Boksburg
    • OpenView hd repairs in Boksburg
    • DStv dish repairs Boksburg
    • DStv
    • DStv relocations in Boksburg
    • DStv maintenance in Boksburg
    • DStv extra view in Boksburg
    • DStv corporate in Boksburg
    • TV points relocations in Boksburg
    • TV points repairs in Boksburg
    • DStv Repairs in boksburg
    • DStv installion
    • DStv Maintenance in boksburg
    • DStv ExtraView in boksburg
    • DStv Explora Decoder in Boksburg
    • DStv Single View HD Decoder in boksburg
    • DStv Corporate Services in boksburg
    • DStv Communal Services in boksburg
    • DSTV dish Installations Boksburg
    • TV Mounting Relocation in boksburg
    • Satellite Dish Relocation in Boksburg
    • DStv repairs Boksburg
    • DStv no signal diagnostics and repairs in boksburg
    • TV repairs and servicing in boksburg
    • DStv dish installers
    • DStv dual view installers Boksburg
    • DStv Extra View installers in Boksburg
    • Boksburg DSTV Communal installers
    • DSTV Decoder Installers
    • Boksburg Plain DSTV Satellite installers
    • DSTV Xtraview installed in Boksburg
    • Boksburg DSTV Aerial installer
    • Boksburg Top TV Installers
    • Audio Visual installers in Boksburg
    • DStv Explora Decoder installers in Boksburg
    • Surround Sound setup in Boksburg
    • Troubleshooting DStv signal problems in Boksburg
    • DStv take-down & DStv Reinstallations Boksburg
    • DStv migration in Boksburg
    • Boksburg Plain DSTV Satellite Installation
    • Boksburg Plain DSTV Hd Pvr Installers
    • Multi-View Setup installers in Boksburg
    • LNB Protector fittings in Boksburg
    • DStv Upgrades & Migration in Boksburg
    • Extra TV points in Boksburg
    • DStv Explora installers in Boksburg
    https://foxsatellites.co.za/
    Service areas
    Boksburg
    Company awards
    Best accredited installers Boksburg
    Address
    1459
    1477 Boksburg
    South Africa
    +27-657477546 foxsatelliites.co.za
    Qualified DSTV Installers In Roodepoort

    DSTV Installers Roodepoort

    . Welcome to DSTV installation

     Roodepoort. We offer a wide range of products and services to both local residents and commercial business owners in Roodepoort. From premium Sports, endless Movies, TV Series, Box Sets, Documentaries and more. Our DSTV Packages provide the very best in unrivalled home entertainment.Fox satellites Dstv

     Installation Roodepoort gives cheap DStv installation services around Roodepoort on a daily basis. We have reliable DStv technicians who can expertly diagnose and restore the DStv signal in the shortest time possible. We have the lowest comeback rate in the industry because we don’t take Short-Cuts!. Only the best DStv installers do installations in Roodepoort. Whether it is a new DSTV dish installation or a simple repair or alignment to your current DStv Installation in Roodepoort. There is no job too large for us to complete and we provide additional services like TV Wall Mounting, Signal Repair, Dish Alignment and more


    Fixing DStv Signal Problems

    The most common repair services that are encountered in DSTV setups are signal errors and small repair errors. The first signal error is error code e48-32. This error is caused by old or defective equipment. Sometimes, the error can be caused by disturbances or interference of the dish by the weather. However, the DStv E48-32 no signal error should not be confused with the “No Signal” error that your TV shows if there is nothing connected to it. This notification normally tells you to check your TV source. We use the approved tools to align your satellite dish correctly. This is so because we want you to get the best signal for your decoder. This allows you to watch HD channels that are free from scrambled pictures. This issue is common with DSTV Installers in Roodepoort. Therefore because of bad and wet weather which cause rust on the dish and ruin the aerial cable. Tracing the cause of this error can be tricky if you do not have an expert to assess the fault. The other error is error e143-4. This is an error where the other decoders can not receive a signal from the primary decoders. The error is available only on the Extra view setup.

    Fox Satellite Services Includes

    DSTV Installation

    XtraView​ Setup

    OVHD Installation

    Signal Correction

    DSTV over Fibre

    Smart LNB

    Home Theatre Setup

    DSTV Cabling

    New DSTV & Satellite InstallationsGetting started couldn’t be easier. As a leading company in Roodepoort, we offer a wide range of Digital TV products, hardware and services to suit all needs. Choose between Openview HD or DSTV South Africa for outstanding and unrivalled entertainment for the whole family.Adhering to only the highest standards that one would expect from an Accredited DSTV installer, we ensure a quality, robust and problem free installation, paying close attention to correct Dish Alignment for flawless, uninterrupted picture quality. We use only the highest quality components, cabling & LNB’s and will install your new system anywhere in your home or business premises.Extra View SetupDo you know that you can link 2 or 3 decoders under a single subscription using DStv extra view? This enables you to pay a single subscription plus an access fee of R150 for each extra decoder you add to the extra view. But, you need an accredited installer to connect your decoders so that you will not experience the E143 error.TV Wall MountingSpare yourself the trouble of mounting your TV on the wall by hiring us. We know the best places to get the right bracket that fits your TV. All you have to do is to tell us your TV size and where you want it to be mounted. Our technicians will take care of the rest. You can either buy your own bracket or our technicians can bring you one.Faulty LNB ReplacementsOver time, the material that makes up the LNB will ultimately become brittle. This is so because the LNB stays in direct sunlight. When the LNB eventually breaks, water can seep into the LNB causing your decoder to lose signal.

    At Fox satellites, we stock and supply all kinds of LNBs. So, if you want to replace the eye on the dish then give us a shout. We promise to supply an LNB that us durable.DStv Approved Installers in RoodepoortOur DStv installers who work in Roodepoort are certified. Since our technicians attend training workshops regularly, they always have the latest information on setting up your DStv.Using an approved installer means your DStv connection

     will always be done correctly. The use of the right tools will minimize the occurrence of DStv signal strength and quality problems making your setup robust.

    If you are looking for an approved DStv installation Roodepoort technician who works in Roodepoort then hire us. You can either call us at 0710088579 We promise to send you a skilled DStv installer who will do a good job.Fox satellites DStv Installers in RoodepoortDStv Explora installation

     services in Roodepoort

    If you have recently bought a new DStv Explora decoder and you want a technician to connect it then hire us. We have skilled satellite dish installers who can help you set up your decoder so that you can enjoy the best viewing experience.Multichoice advises hiring a skilled DStv installer when setting up an Explora decoder. This is so because the Explora decoder needs the best DStv signal to perform PVR functions, DStv Catchup, and services such as Showmax. If you need help with setting up your Explora decoder then make your appointment. You can call us at 0710088579

     or leave us a message

    Reviews

    DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG
    Their little bit more expensive
    5 months ago
    Project date: July 2022
    Edit
    DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG DSTV INSTALLATIONS BOKSBURG
    Their I the best DStv installers I have ever seen
    5 months ago
    Project date: June 2022
    Edit
    Fox satellites DStv installion
    Great guys arrived in time
    6 months ago
    Project date: April 2022
    Edit
    Show all 4 reviews
