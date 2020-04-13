Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs
Outdoor Audio / Visual in Johannesburg
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • DStv installion Hartbeespoort, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    DStv installion Hartbeespoort, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    DStv installion Hartbeespoort, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    +7
    DStv installion Hartbeespoort
    Dstv installers Springs, DStv installions Springs, DSTV Xtraview installers Springs, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    Dstv installers Springs, DStv installions Springs, DSTV Xtraview installers Springs, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    Dstv installers Springs, DStv installions Springs, DSTV Xtraview installers Springs, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    +8
    Dstv installers Springs, DStv installions Springs, DSTV Xtraview installers Springs
    DStv installion Hartbeespoort, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Floors
    DStv installion Hartbeespoort, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    DStv installion Hartbeespoort, DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs Electronics
    +3
    DStv installion Hartbeespoort



    Our Fourways DStv Installer and Repair services offers range of services from domestic residential to commercial and even industrial scale installations. Our experienced technicians service homes and companies like restaurants, hotels, bed and breakfast, guest house, office business, and many more. The Fourways DSTV installations includes single/extra view, HD recorders, explora, lnb & aerial/antenna installation service and signal loss and signal repairs. Call our DSTV Fourways installation services

     and repairs at for all of your needs.

    Fourways is a specialist DStv Installation solutions provider.

    DSTV Decoder Installation

    Get the best service from qualified DSTV technicians in Fourways

    at cheap rates

    Our professional technicians can help with selecting, fitting, decoder upgrading, moving dishes, fine tuning for the best reception and correcting faulty signal in

    We will help you get your Multichoice channels up and working in no time

    For more information on COVID-19 and government regulation: Click here


    Services
    • Smart/signel/LNB Replacement
    • Signal correction
    • DStv communal installions
    • DStv dish installion
    • TV mounting bracket installion
    • TV repairs and servicing
    • DSTV Communal installers
    • DSTV Xtraview installer
    • DStv Repairs
    • DSTV dish Installations
    • Show all 10 services
    Service areas
    Hartbeespoort and Johannesburg
    Address
    Fourways Gardens
    2055 Johannesburg
    South Africa
    +27-710088579 foxsatellites.co.za
    Legal disclosure
    • In Need of Qualified DSTV Installers in Fourways
    • DStv Installer Fourways
    • . We are qualified DStv installers with over 12 years experience.With DSTV installation Fourways we can provide the latest in DSTV products. We are ahead of the competition with our valued experience in this field. Connect with us and we will assure that you get the best service and 

     experience. Provide good quality service is key to making sure that our clients are happy in Fourways. Keeping our clients satisfied ensures that we can do business in the future again. We know that installing your new DStv product

    Frequently Asked Questions

    • It depends what needs to done and the decoder you have. If you choose to have DSTV EXTRAVIEW, your subscription fee will be higher and you pay R100 or R200
    • Yep, accredited DSTV installers in Fourways are approved by MultiChoice. I have been in Business in DSTV installion for 5 years.

     will be life changing. You will have all the entertainment at your finger tips. People in Fourways are always completely satisfied with our work. See a list of our services highlighted below.The new DStv explorer ultra offer 4k viewing and wifi connectivity. The new streaming device from DSTV allows you to watch Netflix and stream the usual dstv channels available.NEW TO DSTV

    Signal RepairsAre you having endless problems with your dish signal. We have the skills to repair it.

    Dstv over FibreWe use a dedicated fibre line – Data & the DStv signal run on separate fibre.

    CCTV InstallationWe can secure your home with the latest in CCTV Camera systems

    Dish RelocationTrust us with the take down, transportation and re-installation of your satellite dish.

    DSTV Re-cablingAre you tired of faulty cables? We can re-cable your set up and add extra cable.

    Multi-viewWe connect multiple points for hotels, apartments, guest houses and restaurants.

    Maintaining a good work ethic and great standards to our work makes us a cut above our competition.At DStv 

    installation Dassenhoek we are very competitive with our pricing and will provide the best pricing for your installation services. Our DStv installers

     are just a phone call away. Our installation times are quick and efficient. This makes it a great experience for our customers. Getting the new PVR decoder installed is a quick and easy. Moving a satellite dish is as simple as 1,2,3. Give the professionals a call to make sure you have a fast and reliable installation.

    Reviews

    DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs DStv installion Fourways, DSTV Installers Fourways, DStv Repairs
    Great but too much experienced
    about 2 months ago
    Edit
      Add SEO element