Desi-SA (or Desigual South Africa) is the sole licensed franchisee of the Spanish fashion brand Desigual in South Africa. We are based in Sandton City, Johannesburg. We import authentic Desigual products from Spain and offer them to fashion loving South Africans across the country.





Desigual, meaning “to be different” in Spanish, was established in Barcelona in 1984. The brand is known to offer unique and colorful women’s clothing and accessories. Whether this is your first association with the brand, or you're already a loyal fan of Desigual clothes, bags, shoes and accessories, we urge you visit our store today. We change the stock displayed at our store frequently, and we aim to delight you with new pieces every time you visit.



