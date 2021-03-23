Pretoria East Electricians, Lynnwood Electricians, Garsfontein Electricians, Faerie Glen Electricians, Silver Lakes Electricians, Waterkloof Electricians, Brooklyn Electricians, Hatfield Electricians, Menlyn Electricians, Moreleta Park Electricians, Silverton Electricians. For all your Electrical Repairs & New installations within Centurion, Midrand, Pretoria East
You are just one call away from an professional, honest and reliable 24 Hour Pretoria East Electricians or Emergency expert Electricians in Pretoria East. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in electrical faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation in Pretoria East. We’ve been in the business for a very long time and we’ve seen all types of electrical problems, so you can rest knowing that our expert Pretoria East Electricians will be with you soon. Our highly trained technicians are equipped with the latest in electrical equipment to offer you, our client the best most cost effective solution to your electrical requirements. We specialize in all aspects of electrical works, delivering a superior level of service to all markets.
Full range of electrical repairs
Full range of domestic and commercial electrical installation and maintenance checks
Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Landlord certificates
Fixing all home wiring issues
Fuse boards repairs and installations
Fault-finding for home or office
Electrical testing and inspections
Security lighting installations
Repairing circuit breakers/circuit boxes
Fixture installations
General maintenance
24/7 emergency services for home or office
Why Choose our Pretoria East Electricians?
Looking for an electrical contractor in Pretoria East but not sure who to choose? Here’s a few reasons why we’re the ones for the job: With Electrician Pretoria East we are qualified and highly trained
We are professional and friendly and keep you informed of our procedures
We’re on time and will call ahead in case of a delay.We work to your schedule and finish the job within the set period.
We work to all health and safety standards
Our materials are top-rate and meet South African’s industry standards
We follow a clear and honest pricing structureWe’re available at all times, 24/7 across all of Pretoria East
Our rates are cheap!Prompt| Reliable|Value for money Electricians
- Pretoria
881 Old Farm Road
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za
24/7 Emergency Electricians
Lights out? Appliance not working? We understand that electrical problems are emergencies.
Fast Response
We have local pros on standby ready to assist you at your home or office.. fast!
Professional Electricians
Qualified electricians with many years of experience. You can trust the job will be done right.
Fast, Affordable Electrical work for home and office
Are you looking for an affordable, licensed electrician in your area? Pretoria East Electricians will connect you with the best qualified available electrician near you.
24 Hour Electricians
Emergencies happen when you least expect it. We have electricians available day and night and can usually respond within a few hours or less. Whether you need an emergency electrician to fix a minor issue in your home, or a team to deal with something serious, we are able to assist you.
Electrician Services we Offer
We can provide you with a full range of electrical services.
Lighting installation. New circuits.
Ceiling fan / light / air conditioner installation.
Installation and repair of appliances.
Security and outside lighting.
Smoke detector replacement.
Panel upgrades and alterations.
Upgrades to existing electrical systems.
If there’s something you need which isn’t on this list feel free to contact us.
We’re sure to be able to handle it.
Fast Electrical Repairs
All the Electricians on the Local Pros platform have decades of combined experience and have dealt with every problem under the sun. They are able to quickly assess your issue and provide the right solution in the fastest possible time.
New Electrical Installations
If you need an experienced electrician who can handle your installation we’ve got you covered. Improper installation can cause serious problems. This isn’t something you should attempt to do yourself. LED Lighting installations Exterior lights and fixtures Plug points Ceiling fans, alarms and more…Full range of spare parts We carry all the major spares that you might need to make sure your electrical installation or repairs are fast and affordable.
Electrical Compliance Certificates (Electrical COC)
Whenever you sell your home or install certain appliances such as geysers and solar systems in Pretoria you legally require a COC certificate. We can provide you with Compliance Certificates.