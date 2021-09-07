Your browser is out-of-date.

Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee
Plumbers in Centurion
Reviews (2)
Services

  • kitchen plumbing
  • blocked drain
  • leak repairs
Price/hr: R450

OFFERS

20% discounts for all geyser repairs
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R650
Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee
20% discount on pensioners
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R450
Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee
20% discount on all plumbing repairs
Availability: Within a week
Centurion, South Africa
R450
Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee

Projects

    Local Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out , Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee Floors
    Local Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out , Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee Floors
    Local Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out , Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee Floors
    +7
    Local Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out


    Centurion Plumbers, Plumbers Centurion, 24/7 Plumbing Services in Centurion,  Geyser Replacements, Blocked Drain, Leaks, Burst Pipes, Re-rooting, Geyser Installation, Overflows, Pressure Valves, Leaking Geyser, Toilets, Taps, General Plumbing Repairs and New Installations.

    With our free estimates, you never agree to any work without knowing the approximate cost. Since we charge by the job and not the hour, you don’t have to worry about one of our plumbers taking additional time on a job just to increase the price. We also have Centurion electricians offering 24/7 services.

    Our number one goal at Centurion Plumbers is the satisfaction of our customers.Our prompt response, premium quality products and professional workmanship will give you peace of mind — without breaking your budget. We understand how important it is to receive prompt service when you’re dealing with an unexpected problem. Our plumbers are committed to providing affordable and thorough service promptly.

    Customer Service is Our Top Goal

    When you need plumbers to provide urgent assistance, trust the staff at Centurion Plumbers. Regardless of if a problem is related to sewer repair, faucet repair, or some other associated issue that’s disrupting your life, our plumbing specialists are here to help.

    A Complete Plumbing Solution

    Since our establishment we have earned a solid reputation as a reliable and convenient resource for plumbing solutions. You can depend on us to correctly diagnose the issue and use easy-to-understand language when explaining how to fix it. Also, because we’ll tell you the price for service before getting started, there’ll be no surprises.

    Our expertise in dealing with everything from problematic geysers to drain unblocking and toilet repair needs allows us to effectively communicate with customers while using our knowledge to get jobs done right.

    Fair Prices for You

    We serve numerous neighborhoods in Centurion, including . Our prices are geared to getting you and your family the very best for plumbing repairs. Give us a call today to benefit from working with a company that’s proud to be a brick and mortar business in the area of Centurion.


    We offer quality plumbing services in  Centurion from common issues through to complex installs we confidently tackle any job and fix even the toughest of problems. Offering the complete range of services on both domestic and commercial levels, we are the experts in all plumbing services

    Centurion Plumbers Services.

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing



    Service areas
    Centurion and rooihuiskraal
    Company awards
    10 awards
    Address
    142 south street , doringkloof Centurion
    0157 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-716260952 geyserrepairspretoria.co.za
    Legal disclosure


    Reviews

    Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee) Geyser Repairs Pretoria East 0714866959 (No Call Out Fee)
    good plumbers in Centurion
    27 days ago
    Project date: January 2021
    Reliable Centurion Plumbers 0716260952 No Call Out Fee
    excellent plumbing services
    27 days ago
    Project date: April 2022
