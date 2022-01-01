Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Rubble Removals Kempton Park
Rubbish Removal in Kempton Park
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (2)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Building Rubble Removal Kempton Park, Rubble Removals Kempton Park Rubble Removals Kempton Park Commercial spaces
    Building Rubble Removal Kempton Park
    Garden Refuse Removal Kempton Park, Rubble Removals Kempton Park Rubble Removals Kempton Park Front yard
    Garden Refuse Removal Kempton Park, Rubble Removals Kempton Park Rubble Removals Kempton Park Front yard
    Garden Refuse Removal Kempton Park
    Rubble Removals Kempton Park, Rubble Removals Kempton Park Rubble Removals Kempton Park Front yard
    Rubble Removals Kempton Park, Rubble Removals Kempton Park Rubble Removals Kempton Park Front yard
    Rubble Removals Kempton Park, Rubble Removals Kempton Park Rubble Removals Kempton Park Front yard
    Rubble Removals Kempton Park
    • Rubble Removal Kempton Park 

    We’re a waste management business. With a core focus on providing affordable Waste Collection in Kempton Park

    From one ton to fourteen tons, labor included. Call 074-814-2203 now. We’ve been in business for over a decade. Providing waste management services and other types of services such as 

    • Tree Felling
    • Demolition
    •  Garden Services
    • Site Clearing in Kempton Park

    We remove all kinds of waste, like Building Rubble in Kempton Park

    Household Rubble in Kempton Park, and Unwanted Rubble. General Junk, Construction Waste in Kempton Park, Domestic Waste, Household Junk in Kempton ParkRubbish in Kempton Park, and Garden Refuse in Kempton Park from your home or business. Our teams clear the waste from your property. Load it up into the truck and take it away. They also sweep up before they leave. All rubbish collected gets disposed of in the proper way. At the nearest municipal landfill. Kempton Park Rubble Removals

     are members of the. Institute of Waste Management Southern Africa (IWMSA). and the E-Waste Association of South Africa(EWASA).

    Skip Bins are not always a cost effective or practical solution. This is because you need to load the skip ytourself. You also have to ensure there is suitable space for the skip bin. You also only have a skip bin for a period of time. If you extend the period you pay more if you dont get enough time to fill the skip you loose money. Where as Rubble emoval services the labour’s included so you don’t do any heavy lifting. We have trucks of all sizes so space is never an issue. The truck is there for as long as it takes to load the rubble and the price we give is the price you pay.

    Services
    Rubble Removals Kempton Park
    Service areas
    Kempton Park
    Address
    27 Jacaranda St
    1620 Kempton Park
    South Africa
    +27-748142203 kemptonparkrubbleremovals.co.za

    Reviews

    Progressive Web Progressive Web
    Great service recieved Rubble Removals Kempton Park
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    Michael Joudal
    I had a great experience with Removals Kempton Park outstanding service and customer care
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
      Add SEO element