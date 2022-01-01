Rubble Removal Kempton Park

We’re a waste management business. With a core focus on providing affordable Waste Collection in Kempton Park

From one ton to fourteen tons, labor included. Call 074-814-2203 now. We’ve been in business for over a decade. Providing waste management services and other types of services such as

Tree Felling

Demolition

Garden Services

Site Clearing in Kempton Park

We remove all kinds of waste, like Building Rubble in Kempton Park

Household Rubble in Kempton Park, and Unwanted Rubble. General Junk, Construction Waste in Kempton Park, Domestic Waste, Household Junk in Kempton Park. Rubbish in Kempton Park, and Garden Refuse in Kempton Park from your home or business. Our teams clear the waste from your property. Load it up into the truck and take it away. They also sweep up before they leave. All rubbish collected gets disposed of in the proper way. At the nearest municipal landfill. Kempton Park Rubble Removals

are members of the. Institute of Waste Management Southern Africa (IWMSA). and the E-Waste Association of South Africa(EWASA).

Skip Bins are not always a cost effective or practical solution. This is because you need to load the skip ytourself. You also have to ensure there is suitable space for the skip bin. You also only have a skip bin for a period of time. If you extend the period you pay more if you dont get enough time to fill the skip you loose money. Where as Rubble emoval services the labour’s included so you don’t do any heavy lifting. We have trucks of all sizes so space is never an issue. The truck is there for as long as it takes to load the rubble and the price we give is the price you pay.