Pretoria East Plumbers 0659925618 (No Call Out Fee)
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (2)
Services

  • geyser repair
  • drain unblocking
  • leak repairs
  • geyser installation
  • general plumbing

Projects

    Pretoria Plumbers - Drain Experts
    Geyser Specialist Pretoria - NO CALL OUT FEE
    Emergency Plumbers in Pretoria


    Pretoria East Plumbers, Plumbers Pretoria East, Plumbing Services Pretoria East, Pretoria. Waterkloof Plumbers, Faerie glen Plumbers, Silver lakes Plumbers, Mooikloof Plumbers, Moreleta Park Plumbers, Wapadrand Plumbers, Garsfontein Plumbers, Elardus Park Plumbers, Equestria Plumbers

    Pretoria East Plumbers, We operate around the clock to deal with any plumbing issues you may have from leak detection through to complete system installs, one call to our Fast Plumbers will have you sorted in no time. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Services and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response.

    We offer a range of Plumbing Services in Pretoria East which include the following: Blocked Drains in Pretoria East. Drain Cleaning in Pretoria East. Leak Detection in Pretoria East. Plumbing Repairs in Pretoria East. Industrial Plumbing in Pretoria East. Commercial Plumbing in Pretoria East. Residential Plumbing in Pretoria East. Plumbing Installations in Pretoria. Burst Pipes in Pretoria East. Leaking Taps in Pretoria East. Geysers in Pretoria East, Bathroom Renovations in Pretoria East and more Plumbing Services in Pretoria East

    We will attend to the following Residential Plumbing Services in Pretoria which include but are not limited to the following: Burst Pipes in Pretoria. New Basins in Pretoria. New Toilets in Pretoria. Heat Pumps in Pretoria. Tap Washers in Pretoria. Solar Geysers in Pretoria. Blocked Drains in Pretoria. New Water Mains in Pretoria. New Showers in Pretoria. Valve Replacements in Pretoria. Water Saving Devices in Pretoria. Geyser Replacements in Pretoria. Toilet Seat Replacements in Pretoria. Bathroom Renovations in Pretoria. General Toilet Repairs in Pretoria and Plumbing Maintenance in Pretoria.

    Our Services are as follows;

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing


    Pretoria
    • Best rated Plumbers in Pretoria East
    • 5 star rated Geyser installers in Faerie Glen
    Address
    881 Old Farm Road, Old Farm Office Park, Faerie Glen
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za
    Pretoria Plumbers, Waterkloof Plumbers, Monument Park Plumbers, Groenkloof Plumbers, Brooklyn Plumbers, Hatfield Plumbers,

    We operate around the clock to deal with any plumbing issues you may have from leak detection through to complete system installs, one call to our expert Plumbers will have you sorted in no time. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Pretoria and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in  faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response.

    Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776
    good plumbers, great service, affordable rates
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Pretoria Geyser Experts (NO CALL OUT FEE)—0659925618
    Good and Affordable service I have enjoyed working with this company 5 star well deserved
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: February 2022
