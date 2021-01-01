Your browser is out-of-date.

Pretoria Geyser Experts (NO CALL OUT FEE)—0659925618
Plumbers in Pretoria
Reviews (1)
Services

  • Geyser Repairs
  • Geyser Replacement
  • Geyser service
  • Geyser Timer Installation
  • Geyser Leak repair

Projects

    Pretoria Geyser Guru
    24hr Geyser Repair Service
    Pretoria East Geyser Repairs (NO CALL OUT FEE)

    Call today to speak to your local Geyser Experts Pretoria agent. We have qualified plumbers on standby 24/7 all week all suburbs around Pretoria and City of Tshwane including:


    Rietfontein – Waverley – Villieria – Mountain View – Pretoria Gardens – Elarduspark – Wonderboom – Faerie Glen – Lynnwood – Moreleta Park – Pretoria North. Arcadia – Brooklyn – Colbyn – Constantiapark – Die Wilgers – Eastwood – Equestria – Erasmuskloof – Faerie Glen – Garsfontein – Groenkloof – Hatfield – Hazelwood – Kilberry – Lukasrand – Lynnwood – Menlopark – Menlyn – Newlands – Silver Lakes Estate – Sunnyside


    Geyser Replacements Pretoria

    Has your geyser started leaking or is your water not heating up?

    Don't wait, get your geyser replaced same day.

    Geyser replacements of burst geysers is our specialty at Geyser Experts, we have a full range of geyser brands and sizes in stock so we can help you after hours in most cases.


    Our Services

    Geyser Repairs

    Geyser Installations

    Burst Geyser Plumbers

    Leaking Geyser

    Geyser Services

    Geyser Overflows

    Valves (pressure valves replacement and installation)

    Thermostat and element replacement

    Geyser Pressure valves installation

    Electricians available for all electrical faults

    Service areas
    Pretoria
    Company awards
    Best rated plumbers and electricians in Pretoria
    Address
    881 Old farm Road Faerie Glen
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    For all your geyser issues in Pretoria feel free to contact us

    We are reliable and affordable and we do not charge any call out fee

    Our specialty:

    *new geyser installation

    *geyser leaks

    *geyser not heating up (elements and

    thermostats)

    *Burst geyser replacement

    *geyser timer installation and programming

    *vacuum breaker and pressure control valve

    replacement

    *solar geysers

    *gas geysers

    *geyser isolator switch replacement

    We fix anything Geysers....

    Call us today for a free quotation and advice

    Reviews

    Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618 Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618
    reliable and affordable electricians and plumbers thankyou for the geyser Installations I will always work with you
    about 1 month ago
    Project date: July 2021
