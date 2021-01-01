Call today to speak to your local Geyser Experts Pretoria agent. We have qualified plumbers on standby 24/7 all week all suburbs around Pretoria and City of Tshwane including:
Rietfontein – Waverley – Villieria – Mountain View – Pretoria Gardens – Elarduspark – Wonderboom – Faerie Glen – Lynnwood – Moreleta Park – Pretoria North. Arcadia – Brooklyn – Colbyn – Constantiapark – Die Wilgers – Eastwood – Equestria – Erasmuskloof – Faerie Glen – Garsfontein – Groenkloof – Hatfield – Hazelwood – Kilberry – Lukasrand – Lynnwood – Menlopark – Menlyn – Newlands – Silver Lakes Estate – Sunnyside
Geyser Replacements Pretoria
Has your geyser started leaking or is your water not heating up?
Don't wait, get your geyser replaced same day.
Geyser replacements of burst geysers is our specialty at Geyser Experts, we have a full range of geyser brands and sizes in stock so we can help you after hours in most cases.
Our Services
Geyser Repairs
Geyser Installations
Burst Geyser Plumbers
Leaking Geyser
Geyser Services
Geyser Overflows
Valves (pressure valves replacement and installation)
Thermostat and element replacement
Geyser Pressure valves installation
Electricians available for all electrical faults
- Service areas
- Pretoria
- Company awards
- Best rated plumbers and electricians in Pretoria
- Address
-
881 Old farm Road Faerie Glen
0081 Pretoria
South Africa
+27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
For all your geyser issues in Pretoria feel free to contact us
We are reliable and affordable and we do not charge any call out fee
Our specialty:
*new geyser installation
*geyser leaks
*geyser not heating up (elements and
thermostats)
*Burst geyser replacement
*geyser timer installation and programming
*vacuum breaker and pressure control valve
replacement
*solar geysers
*gas geysers
*geyser isolator switch replacement
We fix anything Geysers....
Call us today for a free quotation and advice