Call today to speak to your local Geyser Experts Pretoria agent. We have qualified plumbers on standby 24/7 all week all suburbs around Pretoria and City of Tshwane including:





Rietfontein – Waverley – Villieria – Mountain View – Pretoria Gardens – Elarduspark – Wonderboom – Faerie Glen – Lynnwood – Moreleta Park – Pretoria North. Arcadia – Brooklyn – Colbyn – Constantiapark – Die Wilgers – Eastwood – Equestria – Erasmuskloof – Faerie Glen – Garsfontein – Groenkloof – Hatfield – Hazelwood – Kilberry – Lukasrand – Lynnwood – Menlopark – Menlyn – Newlands – Silver Lakes Estate – Sunnyside





Geyser Replacements Pretoria

Has your geyser started leaking or is your water not heating up?

Don't wait, get your geyser replaced same day.

Geyser replacements of burst geysers is our specialty at Geyser Experts, we have a full range of geyser brands and sizes in stock so we can help you after hours in most cases.





Our Services

Geyser Repairs

Geyser Installations

Burst Geyser Plumbers

Leaking Geyser

Geyser Services

Geyser Overflows

Valves (pressure valves replacement and installation)

Thermostat and element replacement

Geyser Pressure valves installation

Electricians available for all electrical faults