"Core Gas is a registered gas installation company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town. We offer our services to the greater Cape Town metropolitan area as well as areas further afield. Core Gas is your leading gas geyser installer and can attend to any of your gas-related needs.





- Extensive experience

- State-of-the-art equipment

- Qualified, professional staff

- Complete one-stop solution

- No job is too big or too small"





gas geyser installations bellville