Gas Geyser Installations Bellville
Electricians in Brackenfell
Reviews
    • "Core Gas is a registered gas installation company based in the Northern Suburbs of Cape Town. We offer our services to the greater Cape Town metropolitan area as well as areas further afield. Core Gas is your leading gas geyser installer and can attend to any of your gas-related needs.


     - Extensive experience

     -  State-of-the-art equipment

     -  Qualified, professional staff

     -  Complete one-stop solution

     -  No job is too big or too small"


    Service areas
    Brackenfell
    Address
    Unit 4, Platinum Park, 40 Taurus Road,
    75320 Brackenfell
    South Africa
    +27-212044812 www.coregasinstallations.co.za
