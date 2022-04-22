Your browser is out-of-date.

LEMEG Architects
Architects in Centurion
    Sundial House
    Gift Acres House

    The practice was established in 1984 and has for over 35 years served with excellence. Our mission is to deliver innovative solutions to aesthetic and practical challenges through design. We have adopted a holistic and integrated design approach in the way we create buildings and have continued to exercise absolute sympathy in allmatters that concern our environment.


    EXPERTISE

    Architectural Services,

    Contract Management,

    Alternative Dispute Resolution




    Services
    • Architectural Services
    • Contract Management
    • Alternative Dispute Resolution
    Service areas
    • Limpopo
    • Gauteng
    • Eastern Cape
    • Centurion
    Company awards
    • Award of Merit for Residential Building
    • Issued by South African Institute of Architects · Nov 1997
    • Award of Merit for Office Building
    • Issued by South African Institute of Architects · Nov 1999
    Address
    2 Victoria Link, Route 21 Business Park
    0178 Centurion
    South Africa
    +27-124927797 www.lemeg.com
