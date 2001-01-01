Your browser is out-of-date.

rtx-Studios Lombok
Architects in Mataram
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

    Office in Mataram, rtx-Studios Lombok rtx-Studios Lombok Commercial spaces
    Office in Mataram

    rtx-Studios Lombok is the Indonesian Branch of the German Architecture Firm ARTIX Design GbR, established 2001 in Mataram - Lombok - Indonesia. We also offer an exclusive, hand-picked real estate selection of real estate such as hotels and lots for sale in Lombok, Bali and Sumbawa.

    Services
    • architecture
    • real estate
    • architectural drawings
    • architectural design
    • lighting design
    • interior design
    • architectural consulting
    Service areas
    Mataram
    Address
    Jl. Gili Layar I
    83117 Mataram
    Indonesia
    +62-81246072436 rtx-studios.com
