rtx-Studios Lombok is the Indonesian Branch of the German Architecture Firm ARTIX Design GbR, established 2001 in Mataram - Lombok - Indonesia. We also offer an exclusive, hand-picked real estate selection of real estate such as hotels and lots for sale in Lombok, Bali and Sumbawa.
- Services
- architecture
- real estate
- architectural drawings
- architectural design
- lighting design
- interior design
- architectural consulting
- Service areas
- Mataram
- Address
-
Jl. Gili Layar I
83117 Mataram
Indonesia
+62-81246072436 rtx-studios.com