Holmes Waterproofing and Painting
Roofing & Gutters in Cape Town
    • Complete roof waterproofing and roof painting, Holmes Waterproofing and Painting Holmes Waterproofing and Painting Gable roof
    Complete roof waterproofing and roof painting

    Holmes Waterproofing is a small local business with years of experience in the painting and waterproofing industry. At Holmes Waterproofing we use roof repair systems in Cape Town that fixes flat roofs, tiled roofs, and metal roofs. We fix roof leaks on your roof pitch with our waterproofing services in and around the Western Cape, Cape Town. 

     

    We are proudly situated in Somerset West and service the entire area, including Betty's Bay, Kleinmond, Helderberg, Paarl, Franschhoek, Strand, Hermanus, Durbanville, and Stellenbosch. 

    We take pride in our professional, and friendly team and offer our clients quality work at an affordable price. We are known for excellent communication and project planning with all our projects, whether it is a small fix or a massive project.


    Services
    • Waterproofing Services
    • External painting services
    • Internal painting services
    • Balcony waterproofing services
    • Roof waterproofing services
    • Roof painting services
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    126 Villiera Close
    7130 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-676721420 www.holmeswaterproofing.co.za
