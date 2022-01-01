Zotos is a 53+ year old construction company that specializes in all aspects of land development in the Residential, Commercial and Industrial Markets.





Zotos Construction has been building family homes since 1970 – your vision of your perfect home is in trusted hands. Committed to principles of integrity and reliability, we deliver value for money, exceptional quality and together with you, create custom-made homes. At Zotos Construction, we embrace family values in our approach to business and build long-term relationships with our clients, partners and suppliers. Allow us to guide you, advise you and ultimately, inspire you!





Full turnkey services, from offers Architectural Designs, Plans and Submissions, through to key handover of your dream home.



