We are Seattle Everett based Home remodeling contractors specializing in High Quality Custom Home Rebuilding & Remodel including new home construction, bathroom remodeling, kitchen remodeling, and water damage restoration services. Our team of Kitchen remodeling contractors and Bathroom remodeling contractors at The Innovative Touch have the dedication, and experience to help you remodel and renovate your kitchen, bathroom or the entire home. Our new home construction crew is very professional and willing to work within your schedule. We also provide water damage restoration service that includes Expert Water Removal, Drying, Cleanup, & Restoration in Seattle Everett area. Hire a company with rich experience in Remodeling and New homes.