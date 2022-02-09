Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Valhalla Projects
General Contractors in East London
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Laminate Flooring, Valhalla Projects Valhalla Projects Modern Corridor, Hallway and Staircase Wood-Plastic Composite Multicolored
    Laminate Flooring
    Built-In Cupboards, Valhalla Projects Valhalla Projects Corridor, hallway & stairs Drawers & shelves Wood Grey
    Built-In Cupboards, Valhalla Projects Valhalla Projects BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard Grey
    Built-In Cupboards, Valhalla Projects Valhalla Projects BedroomWardrobes & closets Chipboard Grey
    Built-In Cupboards
    Ensuite Renovation, Valhalla Projects Valhalla Projects Modern bathroom Tiles Green
    Ensuite Renovation, Valhalla Projects Valhalla Projects Modern bathroom Tiles Green
    Ensuite Renovation

    We are a multi-faceted project company, that believes in quality above all else, are always open to new ideas and technologies and love to collaborate on new ideas and builds.

    We handle renovations, maintenance and repairs, painting, decking, carpentry & cabinetry, deck building, painting, etc.

    Feel free to get in contact with us to discuss your needs.

    Services
    painting, decking, and Built-In Cupboards
    Service areas
    East London
    Address
    East London
    5201 East London
    South Africa
    +27-615455730 www,valhallaprojects.co.za
      Add SEO element