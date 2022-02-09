We are a multi-faceted project company, that believes in quality above all else, are always open to new ideas and technologies and love to collaborate on new ideas and builds.
We handle renovations, maintenance and repairs, painting, decking, carpentry & cabinetry, deck building, painting, etc.
Feel free to get in contact with us to discuss your needs.
- Services
- painting, decking, and Built-In Cupboards
- Service areas
- East London
- Address
-
East London
5201 East London
South Africa
+27-615455730 www,valhallaprojects.co.za