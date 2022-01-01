Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
LightStore.co.za
Lighting in Midrand
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (1)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    LightStore.co.za – South Africa’s premier online lighting store. Our comprehensive selection is one of the largest in South Africa and is updated on a regular basis to ensure that our customers have access to the latest lighting products and innovations.

     

    Our impressive range includes many styles of chandeliers and pendants, interior and exterior wall lighting, general exterior lighting, landscape lighting, security lighting, globes, floor and table lamps, solar and rechargeable lighting, LED-lit mirrors, commercial and industrial lighting, custom-made fittings, fans, and so much more.

     

    Our friendly, expert team is also available, either online or telephonically, to assist you with any queries. As South Africa’s premier online lighting store, we remain focused on lighting and lighting-related products so our customers know that they will always get our undivided expert attention. www.lightstore.co.za

    Services
    Lighting and related products
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Address
    Hyperion Road. Unit 62 Barbeque Bend. Barbeque Downs. Midrand.
    2190 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-114655697 www.lightstore.co.za

    Reviews

    LightStore.co.za LightStore.co.za
    Five Star Service
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
      Add SEO element