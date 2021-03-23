Your browser is out-of-date.

Grootfontein Electricians (NO CALL OUT FEE) 0659925618
Electricians in Grootfontein Country Estates
Reviews (2)
Services

  • Tripping Power Repair
  • Emergency Electricians
  • Electrical Installations
  • Electrical Repairs
  • Geyser Repairs

Projects

    Grootfontein Electricians, Our professional residential Grootfontein Electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your home. If you’re looking for domestic electrical installations work or electrical repairs, you can drop us a call at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    Our professional Grootfontein Electricians technicians can solve all your problems, whether you have a power failure or earth leakage or need your cable TV wiring. Need your air-conditioning unit fixed? Call us. Got a problem with your fuse boards or looking to install security lighting for your home? Call us now! Our technicians are fully able to provide all kinds of installations. We also do wiring for generators and geysers. Get the job done right and you won’t need to make another call out.

    Below are is a list of various domestic Grootfontein Electricians services:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician


    Service areas
    • Grootfontein Pretoria
    • Grootfontein Country Estates
    Company awards
    Top Rated electricians in Pretoria East
    Address
    25 Sinovich Drive Grootfontein
    0081 Grootfontein Country Estates
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 wwwtheelectricplumber.co.za
    Reviews

    Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776 Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776
    best electricians in the area good service all round
    2 months ago
    Project date: March 2020
    Edit
    Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618 Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618
    I am happy with the service these are the best electricians in the area I highly recommend them
    2 months ago
    Project date: June 2021
    Edit
