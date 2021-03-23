Your browser is out-of-date.

Wingate Park Electricians 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE)
Electricians in Pretoria
Overview 3Projects (3) 0Offers (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (3)
Services

  • Electrical Repairs
  • Electricial Installations
  • Tripping power repairs
  • Geyser repair
  • Emergency Electricians
  • Electrical Services

Projects

    Electricians in Wingate Park offer a local network of highly qualified, experienced electricians who can assist in the following areas:

    • Residential Electrical Services in  Wingate Park
    • Commercial Electrical Services in  Wingate Park
    • Industrial Electrical Services in  Wingate Park
    • Emergency Electrical Services in  Wingate Park
    • Specialised Electrical Services in  Wingate Park

    • We offer the following services in  Wingate ParkPlugs
    • Lights
    • Geysers
    • COC`s – Certificate’s of Compliance
    • Stoves
    • Electric Fencing
    • Cctv`s
    • No Powers
    • Earth Leakages
    • Fault Locations
    • Cable
    • Power Skirting
    • Leak Detection
    • Gate Motors
    • Small scale Contracting
    • Internal Lighting Designs
    • Generators Supplied & Installed
    • Sale of light fittings


    Service areas
    Wingate Park
    Company awards
    Best Electricians in Wingate Park
    Address
    635 Turf Street
    0153 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 www.theelectricplumber.co.za
    Reviews

    Woodhill Electricians—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618 Woodhill Electricians—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618
    good service at affordable rates highly recommended
    26 days ago
    Project date: April 2022
    Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776 Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776
    very reliable electricians in the area good service all round
    about 2 months ago
    Project date: September 2021
    Grootfontein Electricians (NO CALL OUT FEE) 0659925618 Grootfontein Electricians (NO CALL OUT FEE) 0659925618
    Reliable and affordable
    2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Show all 3 reviews
