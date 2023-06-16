Your browser is out-of-date.

Multi Cleaning
    • Multi Cleaning is a professional cleaning service provider operating in Sydney, Australia. With years of experience and a team of skilled professionals, Multi Cleaning is committed to providing top-quality cleaning services to both commercial and residential clients. They offer a range of cleaning services including office cleaning, strata cleaning, carpet cleaning, window cleaning, and end-of-lease cleaning. Our cleaners use eco-friendly and non-toxic cleaning products to ensure a safe and healthy environment for their clients. They are dedicated to customer satisfaction and always strive to exceed their client's expectations with their thorough and efficient cleaning services. Multi Cleaning has a reputation for reliability, affordability, and excellent customer service, making them a top choice for cleaning services in Sydney.

    Services
    • Commercial Cleaning
    • Office Cleaning
    • Retail Cleaning
    • Church Cleaning
    • House Cleaning
    • End of Lease Cleaning
    • Carpet Cleaning
    • Window Cleaning
    • Industrial Cleaning
    • Factory Cleaning
    • Warehouse Cleaning
    • Medical Centre Cleaning
    • Childcare Cleaning
    • Gym Cleaning
    • Strata Cleaning
    • Covid Cleaning
    • High Pressure Cleaning
    • Industrial Floor Cleaning
    • Office Window Cleaning
    • Weekly Cleaning
    • Show all 20 services
    Service areas
    Pendle Hill
    Address
    5 Binalong Road
    2145 Pendle Hill
    Australia
    +61-290578044 www.multicleaning.com.au
