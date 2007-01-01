Your browser is out-of-date.

Universal Plywoods
Building Supplies in Cape Town
    • "Engineered timber products sourced globally for every application. Since 2007 we have nurtured relationships with our suppliers and project partners, allowing us to become the region’s specialist distributor of engineered timbers of the highest grades and quality. With decades of experience in the timber industry, we procure our stocks from sustainable timber organizations both locally and internationally."

    Lunawood Decking and Cladding

    Seca Flooring and Clading

    Duo Laminated Beams

    Birch Plywood and other Plywoods


    Services
    Timber supplier and plywood supplier
    Service areas
    Cape Town
    Address
    30 Gunners Cir, Epping, Cape Town, 7460
    7460 Cape Town
    South Africa
    +27-729688915 www.universalply.com
