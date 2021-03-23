Your browser is out-of-date.

Weavind Park Electricians 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE)
Electricians in Pretoria
Reviews (2)
Services

  • Electrical repairs and Installations
  • Emergency Electricians
  • Geyser repairs
  • tripping power repairs
  • stove and oven repairs and installatio
  • Distribution Box Upgrades
  • house wiring

10% off for all our first time clients
Availability: Within 4 weeks
Weavind Park, Pretoria, South Africa
R100
Projects

    Electrician Electrician Weavind Park Electricians Pretoria Gauteng Pretoria Gauteng are sought after for their knowledge and effective service delivery status, known by many customers for years. Electrician Weavind Park delivers service to the whole of Weavind Park community. All our electricians are qualified to deliver the best workmanship in your local area, from domestic to industrial, including commercial. Electrician Weavind Park provide a 24/7 emergency service and does all electrical jobs, big or small. Electrician Weavind Park focuses on delivering fast, effective and efficient services from general electrical jobs, to big industrial installations. Electrician Weavind Park also offers highly competitive prices. For best quality electrical service in your Weavind Park area, be sure to call us today for an experience of work Electrician Weavind Park done! Electrician Weavind Park know how dangerous electricity can be, and would therefore offer you the service of our best, qualified technicians in the Weavind Park area. At Electrician Weavind Park Electrician Weavind Park offer free quotations and do not charge call out fee when you accept our quotation

    Service areas
    Weavind Park Pretoria
    Address
    101 Pitts Avenue Weavind Park
    0184 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za
    Reviews

    Equestria Electricians 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE) Equestria Electricians 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE)
    you are my electrician from now on Thankyou for the great service Mike !!
    2 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776 Pretoria North Electricians 0784049776
    very reliable and honest electricians and plumbers
    2 months ago
    Project date: January 2022
