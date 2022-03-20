Your browser is out-of-date.

Selmachu Solution
Home Builders in Midrand
    At Selmachu Solutions we understand and believe that your property is more than just an investment. It is your home and we truly acknowledge that. That's why we are one of the best construction company that provides good quality service within construction sphere. We have a well skilled team that is aimed at putting smile on our customer's face. No job is too big or too small for us. "We are Selmachu Solutions and your innovation will be delivered" 


    At Selmachu Solutions we understand that punctuality is important to you and we will do everything in our power to meet our deadlines within the agreed time frames. We pay attention to details in every project we do. Quality and Safety workmanship are significant attributes that we believe in, and we are committed to provide them to our clients, for complete customer satisfaction. 


    We specialize with this construction services :


    - Building 

    - Plumbing 

    - Painting 

    - Electrical 

    - Tilling 

    - Plastering 

    - Roofing 

    - Ceiling 

    - Paving

    - Drywall partitioning 


    Check out some of our previous and current projects we have completed on photos that we have uploaded. 

    Services
    • Building construction
    • roofing
    • tilling
    • paving
    • painting
    • plumbing
    • waterproofing
    • plastering
    • ceiling and Drywall partitions
    • electrical
    Service areas
    Midrand Gauteng
    Address
    07 Vaal close street
    1632 Midrand
    South Africa
    +27-679663534
      Add SEO element