CONGRATULATIONS ON YOUR ENGAGEMENT!

You’re engaged, high on love and feeling excited!

Then the mind starts: Everyone wants to know everything – from the wedding date to the bridesmaid dress color.

It’s easy to feel a little overwhelmed at this stage, but we are glad to see that you have taken the first step and started your venue search!

There is no mistake that our paths have crossed. You wanted something special? You found it.





Combining a premium boutique Bed and Breakfast with a magnificent three tiered country wedding venue – you are not simply hiring a wedding venue,

but partnering with us to create a series of memorable moments resulting in a remarkable experience to be remembered.





THREE MAGNIFICENT INTERCONNECTED VENUES

Our venue rental includes the exclusive use of three magnificent venues which dovetail together to create the perfect wedding day.





The Ceremony, Reception and After Party are all interconnected separate spaces – each space holding it’s own majestic look and feel creating multiple wonderful experiences for your family and loved ones throughout your special day.



