Bathroom designers find in us a partner that gives equally high priority to both

individual creativity and technical perfection.​





If these are the products and services you are looking for, call Eurotrend today for more information. Positioned in the mid to top end market, Eurotrend product prices are aimed at the average consumer. Eurotrend was established in 1999 and with a business philosophy of Innovation, research, coherence, new materials, and flexible affordable solutions. Eurotrend is one of the biggest specialists in the industry. With the increasing trend of bathrooms becoming a sophisticated living space, Eurotrend has a goal to facilitate the creation of bathrooms for people with high demands in terms of bathroom architecture, product design and authenticity of materials.