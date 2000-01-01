Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders was established in 2000 and has over the past 23 years grown into one of the leading scale model makers in South Africa. We build and supply scale models for various architects, engineers and property developers throughout South Africa and abroad. As a result of years of experimentation during the process of meeting client demands for Architectural, Engineering and Topographical Models, we have at our command a vast knowledge of materials and their applications. In house laser cutting and 3D printing facilities insures accurate reproduction of all necessary parts.