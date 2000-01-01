Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
Architects in Pretoria
Overview 4Projects (4) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Architectural Model Builders, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Architectural Model Builders, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Architectural Model Builders, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Architectural Model Builders
    Architectural Model Builders, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Architectural Model Builders, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Architectural Model Builders, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    +2
    Architectural Model Builders
    Calgro M3 Architectural Model, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Calgro M3 Architectural Model, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Calgro M3 Architectural Model, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    +2
    Calgro M3 Architectural Model
    Harbour Bay Village, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Harbour Bay Village, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    Harbour Bay Village, Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders
    +2
    Harbour Bay Village

    Inventive Studio Architectural Model Builders was established in 2000 and has over the past 23 years grown into one of the leading scale model makers in South Africa. We build and supply scale models for various architects, engineers and property developers throughout South Africa and abroad. As a result of years of experimentation during the process of meeting client demands for Architectural, Engineering and Topographical Models, we have at our command a vast knowledge of materials and their applications. In house laser cutting and 3D printing facilities insures accurate reproduction of all necessary parts.

    Services
    • Architectural Model Builders
    • Architectural Model Maker.
    • architectural Model Builder South Africa
    Service areas
    South Africa
    Address
    2021 Boendoe Ave, Pretoriuspark
    0081 Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-722397513 www.inventivestudio.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    ﻿

      Add SEO element