SRA Architects was founded in 2016 by Architect Sidesh Rajballi.

SRA Architects has worked on a wide range of projects ranging from commercial, industrial, retail, & residential projects. Our goal is to always meet our clients needs & we strive to combine a creative approach with technical expertise to devise cost effective, sustainable solutions. We understand that the design role extends from the original conception of ideas, into the planning process, project implementation, architectural management and project close-out. We have a huge network of contacts & collaborate with highly experienced experts across a wide range of fields and disciplines. We offer turnkey solution to our clients from inception to close out where we achieve the quality results our clients should expect.



