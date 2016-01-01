Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
SRA Architects
Architects in KZN
Overview 1Projects (1) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile

Projects

New project
  • Go Premium
    • Malllli Outdoor Furniture Ballito, SRA Architects SRA Architects Commercial spaces Metal Black
    Malllli Outdoor Furniture Ballito, SRA Architects SRA Architects Commercial spaces Metal Black
    Malllli Outdoor Furniture Ballito, SRA Architects SRA Architects Commercial spaces Metal Black
    Malllli Outdoor Furniture Ballito

    SRA Architects was founded in 2016 by Architect Sidesh Rajballi.

    SRA Architects has worked on a wide range of projects ranging from commercial, industrial, retail, & residential projects. Our goal is to always meet our clients needs & we strive to combine a creative approach with technical expertise to devise cost effective, sustainable solutions. We understand that the design role extends from the original conception of ideas, into the planning process, project implementation, architectural management and project close-out. We have a huge network of contacts & collaborate with highly experienced experts across a wide range of fields and disciplines. We offer turnkey solution to our clients from inception to close out where we achieve the quality results our clients should expect.


    Services
    • Professional Architectural Services & Turnkey Solutions
    • Design & Planning
    • Project management
    • Council Submission drawings & Specialized Services
    • Property Development
    • Masterplanning
    Service areas
    KZN
    Address
    Sheffield Manor Estates, Ballito
    4420 KZN
    South Africa
    +27-833953558 www.srarch.co.za
      Add SEO element