Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
The Kitchen Kraftsman
Kitchen Planners in Matawan
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • Click to complete

    The Kitchen Kraftsman has been in kitchen remodeling field for over 30 years and is enjoying good customer satisfaction in Matawan, KJ. Knowing the importance of kitchen in your life, we handle every part of your kitchen project, from flooring to wall removal to electrical and plumbing. From custom cabinetry, semi-custom cabinetry and conservative priced cabinetry, we offer a wholesale pricing that go easy on customers’ pocket. Our award winning and dedicated design and service team are our pride. They are highly skilled and always ready to handle any future maintenance issues you may encounter. To give better idea of our work, we have 12 full kitchens on display at our showroom for inspiration. From the use of only branded products for cabinets and others, we always give an appealing look and feel to the heart of your home.

    Services
    Kitchen Remodeling, Kitchen Cabinet, and Kitchen Contractors
    Service areas
    Matawan
    Address
    343 Route 34
    07747 Matawan
    United States
    +1-7325833321 kitchenkraftsman.com
      Add SEO element