The Kitchen Kraftsman has been in kitchen remodeling field for over 30 years and is enjoying good customer satisfaction in Matawan, KJ. Knowing the importance of kitchen in your life, we handle every part of your kitchen project, from flooring to wall removal to electrical and plumbing. From custom cabinetry, semi-custom cabinetry and conservative priced cabinetry, we offer a wholesale pricing that go easy on customers’ pocket. Our award winning and dedicated design and service team are our pride. They are highly skilled and always ready to handle any future maintenance issues you may encounter. To give better idea of our work, we have 12 full kitchens on display at our showroom for inspiration. From the use of only branded products for cabinets and others, we always give an appealing look and feel to the heart of your home.