Plumbingplus (Pty) Ltd
Plumbers in Roodepoort
Reviews
Services

  • Plumbing Maintenance
  • plumbing construction
  • leak detection
  • bathroom remodeling
  • kitchen renovations
  • plumbing emergency services
  • Geyser Installation services
  • Geyser Repair Services
  • Gas Heater Installation Services
  • Gas Heater Repair Services
  • Electrical Services
  • 24/7 Electrical Services
  • Installing ceiling fans
  • upgrading circuit panels
  • Installing Security Fences and Gates etc
    We are a Profesional Plumbing company based in Roodepoort, South Africa.


    We offer 24/7 plumbers and never charge you extra for after-hours service. With customer satisfaction being our top priority, we promise to deliver same-day service, well-staffed to ensure rapid turnaround times. Using innovative methods, we aim to produce top-quality results at competitive rates. Therefore, whether you require a “plumber near me” or a “plumber on call” in Johannesburg, Pretoria, and the surrounding areas, look no further than Plumbingplus for "more than just plumbing".

    Service areas
    • Roodepoort
    • Randburg
    • Johannesburg
    • Midrand
    • Centurion
    • Radiokop
    • Helderkruin
    • Little Falls
    • Fairland
    • Weltervreden Park
    • Krugersdorp
    • Muldersdrift
    • Kempton Park
    • Sandton
    • Sandhurst
    • Westdene
    Address
    2188 Roodepoort
    South Africa
    +27-684747303 plumbingplus.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    We are a fully insured and licensed Plumbing contractor/company in Roodepoort specializing in all Plumbing and Electrical Installations and Repairs.

