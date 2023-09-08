CorBuilt Design (Pty) Ltd, or (Cor_Built) is a company built on the concept of purposefulness and intent. We derive "Cor" from the word, "core".In architectural terms, it is defined as a vertical space used for "circulation and services" (hint, hint). The core is usually made up of a square or a rectangle, a hollow tube structure that consists of a outer and inner frame. It is an essential form because it is located within a building or structure, it serves the function of aiding a building's structural stability, providing access, convenience and protection. We are a company that you can entrust in, as the name says it all. We are the outer and inner frame of any service rendered to our clients. We believe we are the core of architectural designing, the core of interior home improvement and the core of graphic design... because essentially we are "Creating the Spaces You Occupy"