Equestria Plumbers 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE)
Plumbers in Equestria Pretoria
Reviews (1)
Services

  • plumbing repairs
  • plumbing installations
  • drain unblocking
  • leaking taps and pipes
  • geyser installation
  • toilet repairs and installation
  • geyser repairs
  • bathroom renovations
  • general plumbing
  • mixer repairs

Projects

    Equestria Plumbers

    Blocked Drain, Leakages, Leaking Toilets, Taps, Burst Pipes, Overflows, Pressure Valves, Rerooting, General Plumbing Repairs & New Installations. We operate around the clock to deal with any plumbing issues you may have from leak detection through to complete system installs, one call to our expert Plumbers Equestria will have you sorted in no time. We excel when it comes to Quality Plumbing Equestria and our professional team of contractors are trained and regulated to the highest standards, always keeping our primary focus on quality workmanship, great value for money and above all, safety. We provide durable, long lasting solutions in  faulting finding, repair, maintenance, inspection and installation. We cover it all, 24 hours a day so call now and speak directly to one of the team for a prompt response.


    What makes Equestria Plumbers different?

    What sets us apart from other Plumbers in Equestria is our focus on quality. This not only applies to our work but also to our people. All our Equestria Plumbers are trained to the highest standards and come fully registered to government standards and carry all the certifications that come with it for your added peace of mind.We are also one of the only Equestria Plumbers to offer a true, 24 Hour Emergency Service no matter where you are in the region. Our prompt and efficient services and attention to detail is what keeps our loyal customers coming back time and time again not to mention our unbeatable rates! Choosing a Plumber Equestria that you can trust just got a lot easier and with our price promise and quality guarantee we strongly believe that we are the best in the business. Quality Plumbing Services Equestria

    From common issues through to complex installs we confidently tackle any job and fix even the toughest of problems. Offering the complete range of services on both domestic and commercial levels, we are the experts in all areas of plumbing in Equestria.

    Equestria Plumbers Services.

    • Geyser installation and repairs
    • Unblocking sinks and toilets
    • Fixing blocked drains
    • Fixing dripping taps
    • Clearing blocked waste pipes
    • Septic tank clearance
    • Fitting all types of showers
    • Pressure Valve testing
    • Mending burst pipes
    • Installing new baths and bathroom fitters
    • Fixing shower leaks
    • Fixing running toilets
    • Clearing clogged shower heads
    • Kitchen Renovations
    • Install washing & dishwasher machines
    • Emergency 24 hour Plumbing


    Service areas
    Equestria Pretoria
    Company awards
    • 5 star rated plumbers in Equestria
    • Service in under 1 hour
    • True 24hr service
    Address
    12 furrow road
    0184 Equestria Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za/equestria
    Reviews

    Pretoria Geyser Experts (NO CALL OUT FEE)—0659925618 Pretoria Geyser Experts (NO CALL OUT FEE)—0659925618
    reliable plumbers in the area very affordable too
    24 days ago
    Project date: February 2022
