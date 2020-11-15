Your browser is out-of-date.

Wapadrand Electricians 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE)
Electricians in Wapadrand Pretoria
Reviews (3)
Services

  • electrical repairs
  • electrical installations
  • tripping power
  • geyser repairs
  • plugs and lights
  • stoves and ovens
  • switch board repairs
  • house wiring
  • swimming pool pumps
  • burnt wiring and cables

Projects

    Electrician in Wapadrand 0659925618 Our team of professional electricians in Wapadrand have a good reputation for electrical repairs and installations. An Electrician in Wapadrand will always come prepared and fully equipped for any electrical problem. Our electricians are certified and locally available Wapadrand.

    About Wapadrand Electricians 0659925618

    We offer full electrical repair and electrical installation services for commercial and residential properties in Wapadrand.

    General electrical repairs and maintenance by our electrician in Wapadrand


    We fix, maintain and install anything electrical in Wapadrand and surrounding areas of Pretoria East.


    Our electrician in Wapadrand provides the following electrical services:

    Electricity tripping

    Faulty lights

    Generators and Solar

    New electrical installations

    Electrical rewiring

    Burnt wires

    Damaged wires

    Faulty plugs

    Geyser problems

    Stoves and Ovens

    Any electrical faults


    Our emergency electricians will repair or install all your electrical equipment. There is no electrical job too big or too small for us!

    We will ensure your electrical system is working properly and issue a certificate of compliance for your home or business if need be.

    Our Electrical contractors strive to offer all people in Wapadrand quality and prompt electrical services.

    We offer full electrical repair and electrical installation services for commercial and residential properties in Wapadrand.

    Electrical work is never something you should attempt to do on your own. We at Wapadrand Electrician encourage you to seek professional assistance for safety reasons. Electrical systems can have many dangerous implications if working with them incorrectly. Specialist electrical technicians from Pretoria East Electricians are always ready to assist you with professional electrical repairs, maintenance, and installations. Never put yourself, your home or business in danger, when it comes to electrical faults Wapadrand Electricians has you covered all the way.

    Feel free to contact us for all your Electrical repairs, installations and services.

    Service areas
    Wapadrand Pretoria
    Company awards
    • 5 star rated electricians in Wapadrand
    • Service in under 1 hour
    • True 24hr service
    Address
    250 Disselboom Street
    0050 Wapadrand Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za/wapadrand
    Reviews

    Woodhill Electricians—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618 Woodhill Electricians—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618
    good wapadrand electricians
    26 days ago
    Project date: May 2022
    Woodhill Plumbers—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618 Woodhill Plumbers—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618
    great service you guys are true professionals
    2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
    theelectricplumber35
    thankyou Mike you are my electrician from now on I love your work, keep it up
    2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Show all 3 reviews
