Electrician in Wapadrand 0659925618 Our team of professional electricians in Wapadrand have a good reputation for electrical repairs and installations. An Electrician in Wapadrand will always come prepared and fully equipped for any electrical problem. Our electricians are certified and locally available Wapadrand.

About Wapadrand Electricians 0659925618

We offer full electrical repair and electrical installation services for commercial and residential properties in Wapadrand.

General electrical repairs and maintenance by our electrician in Wapadrand





We fix, maintain and install anything electrical in Wapadrand and surrounding areas of Pretoria East.





Our electrician in Wapadrand provides the following electrical services:

Electricity tripping

Faulty lights

Generators and Solar

New electrical installations

Electrical rewiring

Burnt wires

Damaged wires

Faulty plugs

Geyser problems

Stoves and Ovens

Any electrical faults





Our emergency electricians will repair or install all your electrical equipment. There is no electrical job too big or too small for us!

We will ensure your electrical system is working properly and issue a certificate of compliance for your home or business if need be.

Our Electrical contractors strive to offer all people in Wapadrand quality and prompt electrical services.

We offer full electrical repair and electrical installation services for commercial and residential properties in Wapadrand.

Electrical work is never something you should attempt to do on your own. We at Wapadrand Electrician encourage you to seek professional assistance for safety reasons. Electrical systems can have many dangerous implications if working with them incorrectly. Specialist electrical technicians from Pretoria East Electricians are always ready to assist you with professional electrical repairs, maintenance, and installations. Never put yourself, your home or business in danger, when it comes to electrical faults Wapadrand Electricians has you covered all the way.

Feel free to contact us for all your Electrical repairs, installations and services.