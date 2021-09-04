Your browser is out-of-date.

Equestria Electricians 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE)
Electricians in Equestria Pretoria
Reviews (3)
Services

  • electrical repairs
  • electrical installations
  • stoves and ovens
  • lights and plugs
  • tripping power repairs
  • geyser repairs
  • geyser installations
  • switch board repairs
  • house wiring
  • gates and electric fence
  • swimming pool pump repairs

Projects

    Equestria Electricians, Fast and Reliable Electricians in Equestria offering wide range of electrical services in Equestria. Contact best rated electrician in Equestria for Local Equestria electrician near you– No call-out fees, Free Quotes.


    Equestria Electricians, Our professional residential Equestria Electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your home. If you’re looking for domestic electrical installations work or electrical repairs, you can drop us a call at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    Our professional Equestria Electricians technicians can solve all your problems, whether you have a power failure or earth leakage or need your cable TV wiring. Need your air-conditioning unit fixed? Call us. Got a problem with your fuse boards or looking to install security lighting for your home? Call us now! Our technicians are fully able to provide all kinds of installations. We also do wiring for generators and geysers. Get the job done right and you won’t need to make another call out.

    Below are is a list of various domestic Equestria Electricians services:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician


    Service areas
    Equestria Pretoria
    Company awards
    • 5 star rated electricians in Equestria
    • Service in under 1 hour
    • True 24 hour electrical service
    Address
    12 Furrow Road
    0184 Equestria Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za/equestria
    Legal disclosure

    Reviews

    Woodhill Plumbers—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618 Woodhill Plumbers—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618
    One of the best 'sparkies' in Equestria
    2 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Edit
    theelectricplumber35
    good service all round you deserve a 5star rating
    2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
    Edit
    Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618 Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618
    best electricians in Equestria, they are affordable too
    3 months ago
    Project date: January 2022
    Edit
    Show all 3 reviews
