Montana Electricians 0659925618 (NO CALL OUT FEE)
Electricians in Montana Pretoria
Reviews (3)
Services

  • tripping power repairs
  • plugs and lights
  • geyser repairs and installations
  • stove and oven repairs
  • electrical installations
  • gate motors and electric fence
  • power failures
  • house wiring and renovations
  • switch board repairs and wiring
  • general electrical repairs
  • swimming pool pumps

Projects

    Montana Electricians, Fast and Reliable Electricians in Montana offering wide range of electrical services in Montana. Contact best rated electrician in Montana for Local Montana electrician near you– No call-out fees, Free Quotes.


    Montana Electricians, Our professional residential Montana Electricians can handle all electrical tasks for your home. If you’re looking for domestic electrical installations work or electrical repairs, you can drop us a call at anytime, day or night, 24/7.

    Montana Electricians, We offer a quick response and a competitive quote. Don’t run the risk of fixing the electrical problem yourself – get a professional to help you. We are fully experienced in a wide number of home electrical services. Our services come at a reasonable price too! Don’t be left in the dark. Call us now!

    Our professional Montana Electricians technicians can solve all your problems, whether you have a power failure or earth leakage or need your cable TV wiring. Need your air-conditioning unit fixed? Call us. Got a problem with your fuse boards or looking to install security lighting for your home? Call us now! Our technicians are fully able to provide all kinds of installations. We also do wiring for generators and geysers. Get the job done right and you won’t need to make another call out.

    Below are is a list of various domestic Montana Electricians services:

    • Landlord certificates
    • Electrical testing/inspections
    • Certificates of Electrical Compliance/Electrical safety certificates
    • Fixing plugs, outlets and switches
    • Lighting installations
    • Repairing/installing fuse boards
    • Installing security and design lighting
    • Fixing distribution boards
    • Fixing earth leakages
    • Fixing and installing circuit breakers
    • Problems with overloading
    • Circuit installations
    • Repairing and installing circuit breakers and boxes
    • Fault finding
    • Home electrical wiring and re-wiring
    • Air-conditioning wiring
    • Cable TV wiring
    • Installing/repairing ceiling fans
    • Fixture installations
    • Installing recessed and track lighting
    • Cabling
    • Service upgrades
    • General maintenance
    • Repairing outlets and switches
    • Fixing and installing security systems
    • Fixing geysers, pools, spas and poor and spa motors
    • Fixing gate motors
    • Fixing and installing electric fencing
    • 24 hour emergency home electrician


    Service areas
    Pretoria, Pretoria North, and Montana Pretoria
    Company awards
    • 5 star rated electricians in Montana
    • 100% job turn over
    • True 24/7 Electrical Service Provider
    Address
    61 Rooibos Rd, Montana
    0151 Montana Pretoria
    South Africa
    +27-659925618 theelectricplumber.co.za
    Legal disclosure

    We’re on hand for all electrical jobs, night or day, whatever the weather! Don’t risk doing the job yourself – have one of our friendly, professional electricians do the job for you.

    No matter the job, whether big or small our Montana Electricians are ready to help. From repairing circuit breakers to installing geyser or air-conditioning in your home or office; from light fixture and security lighting installations and electrical – our technicians are qualified to handle every kind of job.

    Looking for an affordable electrician in Montana, day or night? We do emergency call outs too and respond right away to your call. Our vans come stocked with all the necessary equipment and we carry out the work to the highest standards. As part of our company policy we’ll respect your property and leave only when you are satisfied. So call now for a no-obligations free quote

    Reviews

    Woodhill Plumbers—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618 Woodhill Plumbers—NO CALL OUT FEE 0659925618
    Mike is the best electrician in Montana a lot of electricians came and failed to fix my tripping power thanks to Mike I have electricity again
    2 months ago
    Project date: March 2022
    theelectricplumber35
    thanks Mike My power is still on, good call on changing this trip switch
    2 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618 Lynnwood Electricians 0659925618
    best electricians in Montana, thankyou for the wonderful service I will use you again
    3 months ago
    Project date: February 2022
    Show all 3 reviews
