Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
DIY
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out
ODORIZZI SOLUZIONI IN PIETRA SRL
Stone, Paving & Concrete in Albiano
Overview 0Projects (0) 0Ideabooks (0)
Reviews (0)
edit edit in admin Request review New project
Request review Edit profile
New project
  • Go Premium
    • ODORIZZI SOLUZIONI IN PIETRA SRL
    ODORIZZI SOLUZIONI IN PIETRA SRL
    ODORIZZI SOLUZIONI IN PIETRA SRL
    +4
    Click to complete

    Leading company in the outdoor stone flooring sector, in Italy and worldwide



    We offer targeted solutions with installation packages suitable for public, residential, outdoor flooring such as gardens and green and contract areas.

    Services
    • laying
    • grouting
    • fixing
    • stone laying
    Service areas
    • Italy
    • Europe and extra Ue countries
    Company awards
    Official supplier and layier of the Normandy Memorial. Official supplier of the Sagrada Familia. Official supplier and layier of the Prada Foundation. Official supplier and layier of the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar and and many other very important projects.
    Address
    Via Roma 28
    38041 Albiano
    Italy
    +39-0461687701 www.odorizzi.it/it
    Legal disclosure

    We are looking forward to be contacted from you to conceive and create new spaces together, made of harmony and beauty.


      Add SEO element