Leading company in the outdoor stone flooring sector, in Italy and worldwide
We offer targeted solutions with installation packages suitable for public, residential, outdoor flooring such as gardens and green and contract areas.
- Services
- laying
- grouting
- fixing
- stone laying
- Service areas
- Italy
- Europe and extra Ue countries
- Company awards
- Official supplier and layier of the Normandy Memorial. Official supplier of the Sagrada Familia. Official supplier and layier of the Prada Foundation. Official supplier and layier of the Museum of Islamic Art in Qatar and and many other very important projects.
- Address
Via Roma 28
38041 Albiano
Italy
+39-0461687701 www.odorizzi.it/it
We are looking forward to be contacted from you to conceive and create new spaces together, made of harmony and beauty.