Having made our name as experts in creating some of the most exclusive and unique wrought iron artifacts including decorative driveway gates, artistic balustrades, ornamental security gates, fencing, pedestrian gates, balcony railings and steel staircases. We continue to deliver inspired creativity and beautiful execution through our knowledge and passion making it Supreme Gates missions to exceed our client’s expectations.





We are privileged to have created Wrought iron master pieces to some of the most prestigious properties in and around South Africa. Our unique products will add individuality, value and elegance to your house or business and show off your taste.





Whether it is a grand staircase, the most intricate driveway gate, contemporary balustrading, simple garden gates, decorative front door gates, sophisticated balustrades, ornamental steel fencing or even security gates and burglar bars to keep intruders out let Supreme Gates with our vast experience, creativity, uniqueness and perfectionism add a touch of class and elegance to your property. We will work closely with you to find exactly the right design for you and your architectural concept to suit your taste and budget.