Reliable Hands Project
Home Builders in Cosmo City
    • We are a well-diversified company with cognate experience in the Construction, Renovation, and improvement of low to high-end private residences, as well as commercial buildings while paying attention to the finer details.


    We provide a range of services from building, plastering, tilling, roofing, plumbing, electrical, ceilings and other specific areas where our team are more experienced such as water proofing and damp proofing

    Services
    Renovation
    Service areas
    Midrand and Cosmo City
    Address
    2 Poland Street
    2188 Cosmo City
    South Africa
    +27-727897483
    One of the most exciting project in Midrand, we did different work that among other were bathroom remodelling, roofing, building a boundary wall and painting

